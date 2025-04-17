Seth Rollins down to fight CM Punk in UFC, tells Dana White ‘you want to make some money, book it’

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
21,146
Reaction score
22,162
Can he even make it in the cage?

ww-efail-wrestling.gif
 
But I was told multiple times there would be zero cross-promotion, cooperation, or anything of the sort!
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
bambam.jpg


I have no problem watching rasslers get wrecked in an honest fight.
 
wufabufa said:
bambam.jpg


I have no problem watching rasslers get wrecked in an honest fight.
Click to expand...

But then Brock Lesnar comes out and wins the belt lol, beats Couture, Mir, Carwin. Crazy stuff.

Not a fan of WWE, but Lesnar was pretty legit.

Plus I have no idea where I was heading with this conversation,
 
They aren't doing it, and if they did, I'd avoid that show like the plague.

No WWE matches on UFC broadcasting, and no UFC matches on WWE broadcasting.

Any wrestlers wanna do a Brock, though, I'm down for them trying and vice versa.
 
TCE said:
But then Brock Lesnar comes out and wins the belt lol, beats Couture, Mir, Carwin. Crazy stuff.

Not a fan of WWE, but Lesnar was pretty legit.

Plus I have no idea where I was heading with this conversation,
Click to expand...

Exception =/= rule

You mean the guy with years and years of amazing D1 folkstyle wrestling credentials showed good carryover into the thinnest division in MMA? I'm shocked. This isn't the old days where catch wrestling was the basis of pro wrestling and guys actually had real skills. They learn to take bumps, character development, and how to do crowd work/work a mic. Not to say they aren't athletic, but 95% of the guys in AEW or WWE have zero transferable skills into real combat sports.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,679
Messages
57,178,584
Members
175,566
Latest member
dentalplan

Share this page

Back
Top