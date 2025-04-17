TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
I hate that UFC and WWE are under the same umbrella. We get stupid shit like this.
Seth Rollins down to fight CM Punk in UFC, tells Dana White ‘you want to make some money, book it’
Seth Rollins’ disdain for CM Punk isn’t just built for television because the veteran WWE superstar says he would absolutely crossover to MMA for the chance to settle his beef with the former UFC fighter.
