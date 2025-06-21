Seriously, how on earth did Hill become champion?

Dana badly wanted a Cantender Series guy to be champion, so he threw Hill in as soon as he could. Told the talking heads to hype him to the moon and gave him post-Jiri Glover, and voila!
 
The philosopher McGregor said something like

"Aye, timin' beats everyting"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,220
Messages
57,457,948
Members
175,717
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top