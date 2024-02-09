Elections Serious Question: Why are Biden and Trump Going to win the Primaries?

I want to preface this post by saying the question asked in the thread title is not rhetorical. I’m not American, I’m Canadian. We do not have anything equivalent to primaries here for choosing the leaders of our political parties. If a Canadian wants a say in who will lead their party (and with it, the ability to have a say in who will be prime minister if the party wins the election) then they have pay to join a party, go to a party convention and then vote in a leadership race, which depending on a political party’s bylaws can only come every once in a very long time.

So as an outsider looking in, the primaries look amazing - the ability for all Americans to have a say in who will be their party’s nominee in the general election for president. So given this amazing opportunity and privilege, why is it a veritable certainty that Biden and Trump are going to be their party’s respective nominees again?

When I look at Trump dominating the primaries so far I don’t really get it. I understand that Trump is extremely popular with his ride or die base, but I’m surprised that there doesn’t seem to be a majority or even sizeable minority of Republican voters that don’t want him and would rather have any other Republican governor, Senator or Congressman running. Leaving aside the issue as to whether or not Trump was a good president or not during his first term it just strikes me as odd that people would think that perhaps someone else without all the baggage might be preferable. Yet Trump is slaughtering his opponents without even lifting a finger, having sat out all the debates. Like am I just underestimating how many republicans are actually all-in on Trump, or is it a case of only Trump’s supporters even participating in primary voting.

Now, as for Biden, I never understood how he got the nomination in 2020 in the first place, but why is he seemingly not being challenged by anyone else from the party this time? His popularity isn’t good, and the guy’s cognitive ability is frankly terrifying in my opinion. It would seem to be that he should be easily beatable by some other democrat politicians, but he doesn’t seem to be facing any major challenges.

So yeah, as a non-American I don’t understand how four years later it’s a veritable certainty that Americans are going to be left with only these two awful candidates to vote for in November. How or why did we get here?
 
America is a diseased dog that needs to be put down and its leadership is reflective of this.
 
Short answer is that it's mostly elections (some caucuses) and other people don't agree with you.

Longer answer is that Biden won in 2020 largely on the strength of perceived moderation and electability. And then incumbents are pretty much automatic in the primary, especially when they're doing a great job, as Biden is. Trump won in 2016 on celebrity and on ditching a lot of unpopular GOP policy commitments (rhetorically--no actual change in approach after he won, except with a greater emphasis on personal enrichment and avoidance of accountability). And then the election trutherism has primary voters mostly looming at him like he's the incumbent.
 
1. Incumbent presidents just don't get primary'd.
2. Kayfabe.
 
On Biden's end, he's the incumbent. I don't know where people got this idea that holding primaries for an incumbent is totally normal, but it's not. Their guy is the President. They don't normally(if ever) toss that aside and start over. I think this notion began with Trump in 2020, because Liberals were screeching that he was afraid to be challenged, by people who weren't the President and looking for clout on the internet. It's so silly. The party holding primaries to challenge their current President is not normal. You'd have to be one hell of a dickhead to piss your party off to that extent.

On Trump's end, he's popular and a whole lot of people want him to be President. You don't have to like it, but it is what it is.
 
Nothing surprising about Biden since he's the incumbent. It would be a huge mess if the democrats tried to go with something other than him. His steadily declining mental capabilities are probably a big concern though.

Dump is an anomaly. People like to hear him say stupid things and a lot of people seem to identify with a fat donkey that likes McDonald's and bankruptcy. It's strange but that's life.
 
P
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
TR7MP pretty much attacks his opponents to the death to stifle his competition. Biden is a white traditional politician that can appeal enough to whites and blacks that he can beat TR7MP. We have a 2 party system that has it's drawbacks as well as an Electoral College system that has it's drawbacks.

Voting for these guys is all shits and giggles until we finally end up collapsing the normal order of things and that New World Order comes about. That's when Americans are really going to rue this useless political one upsmanship, and probably the rest of the world too, when it's China or some other totalitarian country that becomes the world leader.
 
What you fail to understand is that 100k Americans are essentially deciding recent elections.

Winning the popular vote is irrelevant. You have to win the electoral votes and those come down to super thin margins.

So far the independents have not weighed in as a whole. Right now you have life long Republicans and Democrats chiming in. I suspect it will be repeat of 2020. It won't be because Biden is a mental giant or did a great job, it will be because the alternative is unpalatable to the average middle of the road American.

I suspect many moderate Americans are also cognizant of Roe v Wade being repealed and it will also be a factor. Most Americans are not the social conservatives that Trump feigns to be.
 
Well even if it’s abnormal to challenge an incumbent in a primary, given his current approval ratings and concerns about his age you’d think Biden would be the exception for democrats to worry about his ability to do the job for four more years, till he’s 86.
 
I think it's a combination of even with his approval being low it's still higher than any other potential democrat challenger + having him step down kind of undermines the party and the term (stepping down could realistically be viewed as we as a party didn't do a good enough job the last 4 years )
 
