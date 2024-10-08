Serious question about the pound for pound rankings

Does anyone have a legit definition as to what it measures????

Obviously divisional rankings measure the degree of fighters fighting in a weight class.

The idea of p4p, in my mind anyways, was who's the best OVERALL?

Which is why the p4p rankings always baffle me.

I suppose there's an argument for Pereira, for beating all the contenders in a short period of time. And an argument for Islam, because of who he beat.

Not throwing shade here, but why would Jones even be considered for the top 10 p4p, let alone at the top? 5-10 years ago he was a world beater, and cleaned out the division, but he's only had one significant win that wasn't controversial in the last 5 years, and that was against a top 5 HW who never held a title..... so what does p4p measure then?

How do you think of p4p in terms of how and what it measures? Just curious.
 
Rankings are never accurate especially if they are done by medias.

Simply know that we don't rate fighters based on skills but based on achivements.
The P4P rankings is just a way of promotion, a marketing tool. And everyone is being deceived into it.
 
It literally means all things being equal (by weight), who's the best.

Which is entirely subjective.
 
