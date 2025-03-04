  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Serious question about Bryce Mitchell

I have my theory, but I"m curious about yours....

Why does Bryce continue to get prominent main-card positioning on UFC PPV's??? 5 of his last 7 fights have been on PPV main cards.

Is he really that much of a needle mover? Is he really must see TV? What's the UFC end game here?

If he was exciting, I could understand, but he doesn't have an exciting style. Outside of the Kron smashing, he's only finished one fight in his entire UFC career. Most of the time he just wrestle-fucks guys.

From a merit standpoint, I get that he's 8-2 in the UFC, but he's 2-2 in his last 4, losing to two top 10 guys (the only top 10ers he's faced) in extremely poor fashion. His biggest wins are a shop-worn Barboza, and the always inconsistent Fili.


I don't hate Mitchell, like some do. I'm really just curious. The guy sure gets a lot of favors.

Thoughts????
 
He is a weird character. He waves the Bible after the fight. He’s American and has an “alternative” viewpoint. Sean has pink hair. People like weird.
 
Whether intentional or not, he's somehow made himself extremely marketable. Love or hate him, it seems everyone wants to hear the next thing flying out his mouth.
 
The guy should come with a trigger warning considering the state of this place the last few days. LMFAO.
 
World eater said:
He is a weird character. He waves the Bible after the fight. He’s American and has an “alternative” viewpoint. Sean has pink hair. People like weird.
Click to expand...

These two things are not remotely the same lol. Theres nothing weird about changing your hair color, glazing Hitler on the other hand...
 
payton said:
These two things are not remotely the same lol. Theres nothing weird about changing your hair color, glazing Hitler on the other hand...
Click to expand...
Having pink hair might not be weird where you come from, but it still is in many other places. I was not implying it was the same. Also, Mitchell was a weird character before the Hitler comments, he is even weirder now. Being “in character” helps with marketability, helps them get noticed.
 
Was he a needle mover leading up to this year? Not really.
Is he a needle mover since making wild comments on his podcast causing most people attached to the sport to want to see him lose devastatingly? Yes.
 
World eater said:
Having pink hair might not be weird where you come from, but it still is in many other places. I was not implying it was the same. Also, Mitchell was a weird character before the Hitler comments, he is even weirder now. Being “in character” helps with marketability, helps them get noticed.
Click to expand...

Dying your hair is not weird, period. Nobody cares about what happens in your shithole sister-fucking red state.
 
I don't see the confusion here. 5 minutes looking at who he's fought explains it. Edson was a big name, not terrible idea to have it on a main card. Ilia was undefeated as was Mitchell, two prospects with huge streaks. Emmett was supposed to fight Giga until he bitched out so Mitchell stepped up. Kron ALWAYS gets a main card spot because he's a fucking Gracie and it's stupid but that's what it is.
 
All press is good press, just as long as people want to see you fight.
 
payton said:
These two things are not remotely the same lol. Theres nothing weird about changing your hair color, glazing Hitler on the other hand...
Click to expand...
Bryce is there to attract retards. Sean is there for the bisexual cuck market. 2 totally different things, I totally agree with you
 
Bryce made some comments about fishing, which is a very popular sport. So he’s somewhat of a crossover star now.
 
Probably UFC gives more opportunities to him since he has "special needs".
 
