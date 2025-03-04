Serious question about Bryce Mitchell

I have my theory, but I"m curious about yours....



Why does Bryce continue to get prominent main-card positioning on UFC PPV's??? 5 of his last 7 fights have been on PPV main cards.



Is he really that much of a needle mover? Is he really must see TV? What's the UFC end game here?



If he was exciting, I could understand, but he doesn't have an exciting style. Outside of the Kron smashing, he's only finished one fight in his entire UFC career. Most of the time he just wrestle-fucks guys.



From a merit standpoint, I get that he's 8-2 in the UFC, but he's 2-2 in his last 4, losing to two top 10 guys (the only top 10ers he's faced) in extremely poor fashion. His biggest wins are a shop-worn Barboza, and the always inconsistent Fili.





I don't hate Mitchell, like some do. I'm really just curious. The guy sure gets a lot of favors.



Thoughts????