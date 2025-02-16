  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Series with good ending

There are always complaints about how a series (or movie) ends, but I never heard about ones that end well.

I thought Breaking Bad did a good job, Walt got to play out some positive intentions and had a kind of full-circle/understanding moment at the end with all the stress finally lifted.
 
The wire's ending wasn't optimistic but I thought it was a very appropriate ending. It shows that the cycle of poverty, violence and corruption continues despite the best intentions of some well meaning individuals, but there is still hope to break out of the cycle as evidence by Bubbles and Namond
 
#1 - Breaking Bad
#2 - The Shield

The only two series with finales/endings I would describe as 'damn near perfect.'
 
The Shield is definitely an all-timer in that regard and not just the series finale, which was tonally and narratively ideal. The whole eighth season, building up to the conclusion, was great.
 
As far as sitcoms go, I thought Cheers and Frasier both stayed good through the duration and had strong finales.

Famous Newhart finale was conceptually hilarious.
 
