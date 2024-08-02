Senzo Tanaka from Bloodsport was a huge jerk

Long read so cliffs at the bottom.



Recently rewatched Bloodsport and I think Tanaka was a huge asshole.



Tanaka uses young Frank as a punching bag for his own son to practice on. And when Frank calls him on it, he basically admits it. He says, "I brought you here to help train MY son. Don't question me."



So he acknowledges that he didn't care about Frank's development at all and isn't coaching Frank on how to improve. But then I remember that he sat down with Frank's parents and sold them on the idea of training Frank.



So not only did he lie to Frank but he lied to Frank's parents too!



And so Frank tells Tanaka that the deal is off. And the next scene we see Frank fight off some bullies so I always assumed that Frank and Tanaka made up and continued their training and that's how Frank was able to beat the bullies. But now I don't think so. Maybe Frank beat the bullies because he was big enough to stand up to them.



I think when Frank said to Tanaka "forget about our deal" he literally stopped training.



Because when he's older and shingo dies, Frank begs Tanaka, "teach me"



Notice he doesn't say "keep teaching me" Nope. He says teach me, as if Tanaka has never taught him anything before.



Need further evidence? Ok how bout how Tanaka says he can't teach Frank because he's not Japanese?



Well guess what? Frank's never been Japanese so here we have Tanaka yet again admitting that he never taught Frank Jack shit.



Also, when Tanaka finally agrees to teach Frank as an adult, notice Frank is still a white belt, and he's clumsy too. If he had been training all this time he would've been a lot better at the start of the montage.



So even though Frank became shingo's best friend and was always at his house. Tanaka still never taught him anything.



Cliffs:

-Tanaka uses a child as a punching bag to help train his own son.

-Tanaka lied to Frank's parents, claiming he would teach Frank martial arts.

-Tanaka later admits he didn't want to teach someone who wasn't Japanese, meaning he never had any intention of teaching Frank.

-Tanaka only agrees to start teaching Frank when he's an adult, after his own son is dead and he has no other option, and it's so Frank can honor him. So Tanaka has selfish reasons to do it.