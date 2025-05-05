Sentry - The Worst Comic Origin Ever

With the new Thunderbolts movie out, everyone seems to be talking about this hero named Sentry. All I see is gifs and clips of him doing his thing. The excitement!Thing is, who is he?Well, apparently hes Marvels version of Superman. Maybe even more powerful. He apparently has a darkside called void which makes him even more overpowered. My problem with him is how the writers created his backstory.Is he from a distant planet? No. Is he a mutant? No. Was he granted his powers from some other entity like Galactus? No. Gamma radiation? No.Turns out he was an addict that broke into a lab and stumbled upon a Golden Sentry Serum which gave him the powers of a million exploding suns. Yup. An omnipotent, overpowered super dude junkie with mental health issues.In the year 2000, thats the best story they could come up with. Also, nice original costume. Cant think of a comic book hero who you could dislike more.