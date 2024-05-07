Sensei Segal at Putin's Inaguration

hes one of those guys russia pays to live there if they openly support them.
 
Hope Sensei (lol) doesn't have to dance, run, or fight, to avoid US embarrassment.​
 
We need to call a shadow man and make an executive decision on what to do with the dangerous man Steven Seagal. Urban justice could be the way but he's no longer a patriot but a foreigner now who might be hard to kill but he isn't above the law.
 
Ehh Segal was always open to the highest bidder. Doubt he really gives a shit about anything besides what earns him the most money in 2024.
 
HHJ said:
hes one of those guys russia pays to live there if they openly support them.
I'm not sure Russia really pays Seagal, or cares about him that much. It's possible Seagal actually paid someone in Russia himself, to get citizenship and a comfortable life in a place where he wont be prosecuted and still gets to pretend he's a star (IIRC he was facing lawsuits in the US for alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking, and abuse during his time as a Lousiana lawman).

I remember reading that Putin's spokesman (Peskov) said that they didn't care about him that much, but Seagal was really insistent and eventually they relented and gave him citizenship and some honorary titles. Sounds like they don't really like him, but since he's a former star and praises them so much, they allow him near to get a taste of the boot every once in a while.
 
HHJ said:
hes one of those guys russia pays to live there if they openly support them.
More like he is a source of entertainment for everyone.

Nobody respects him among the populace, or I have a feeling, the elite either.
 
nonoob said:
Hope Sensei (lol) doesn't have to dance, run, or fight, to avoid US embarrassment.​
Nobody can dance Lezginka like Seagal-kun.

f2b2H5.gif


Good lawd.
 
prikoke said:
I'm not sure Russia really pays Seagal, or cares about him that much. It's possible Seagal actually paid someone in Russia himself, to get citizenship and a comfortable life in a place where he wont be prosecuted and still gets to pretend he's a star (IIRC he was facing lawsuits in the US for alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking, and abuse during his time as a Lousiana lawman).

I remember reading that Putin's spokesman (Peskov) said that they didn't care about him that much, but Seagal was really insistent and eventually they relented and gave him citizenship and some honorary titles. Sounds like they don't really like him, but since he's a former star and praises them so much, they allow him near to get a taste of the boot every once in a while.
Its true that Segal could fuck up a cup of coffee..and you cant ever really hitch your wagon to the guy too much
 
