Sensei Segal at Putin's Inaguration

HHJ said: hes one of those guys russia pays to live there if they openly support them. Click to expand...

I'm not sure Russia really pays Seagal, or cares about him that much. It's possible Seagal actually paid someone in Russia himself, to get citizenship and a comfortable life in a place where he wont be prosecuted and still gets to pretend he's a star (IIRC he was facing lawsuits in the US for alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking, and abuse during his time as a Lousiana lawman).I remember reading that Putin's spokesman (Peskov) said that they didn't care about him that much, but Seagal was really insistent and eventually they relented and gave him citizenship and some honorary titles. Sounds like they don't really like him, but since he's a former star and praises them so much, they allow him near to get a taste of the boot every once in a while.