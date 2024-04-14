Send Charles your energy

Objectively Correct

Objectively Correct

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 29, 2023
Messages
915
Reaction score
2,159
Im so nervous for the Charles fight, bros. I feel like its going to be so difficult for him to beat Arman. We all know whats up with Arman... Mods Im not saying it.

Send Charles your energy like Dragonball Genkidama.

Also tell me reasons why Charles will win maybe it will calm me down lol
 
What's up with Arman? Should he be hiding under a ring like Jonny?
 
Charles Arman will make a chicken with leg kicks I'm sorry, Arman will turn Charles into Buckaroo
 
After tonight Charles will be on the same level as Jim Miller like an old used jockstrap, leave your gloves on the floor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,926
Messages
55,394,444
Members
174,760
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top