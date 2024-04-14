Objectively Correct
Im so nervous for the Charles fight, bros. I feel like its going to be so difficult for him to beat Arman. We all know whats up with Arman... Mods Im not saying it.
Send Charles your energy like Dragonball Genkidama.
Also tell me reasons why Charles will win maybe it will calm me down lol
