PrideNverDies
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2024
- Messages
- 2,765
- Reaction score
- 6,916
We all know Islam will duck this beast like the plague
welcome to the dogLet me ask this, before last Saturday, anybody rate Morales over JDM?
Probably not, so why all a sudden is he the guy to do it against Islam?
I keep saying this. You are not checking kicks properly standing like that. Get his shit chopped to hell. Most he can hope for is to land a shot while taking a shot but I think Islam takes that chance every time to get 5 good kicks in.Islam's elite and not undersized.
People are overhyping Morales's Ecuadorian kids class judo and wrestling.
If he tries that heavy footed low stance on Islam, he's getting his legs chopped like JDM when he tried to go with the planted feet boxing stance.
What kind of moronic logic is that? Fighters improve and show their capabilities in the cage.Let me ask this, before last Saturday, anybody rate Morales over JDM?
Probably not, so why all a sudden is he the guy to do it against Islam?
Islam and his mountain buddies would probably love the donkey shows
"Braddah this even better than goat!"
Plus he only has one good win. Burns was washed coming off three losses, Magny is an old gatekeeper.Let me ask this, before last Saturday, anybody rate Morales over JDM?
Probably not, so why all a sudden is he the guy to do it against Islam?