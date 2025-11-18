Media "Send 2-3 years Tijuana and Islam will learn to knock out" - Morales

Islam's elite and not undersized.

People are overhyping Morales's Ecuadorian kids class judo and wrestling.

If he tries that heavy footed low stance on Islam, he's getting his legs chopped like JDM when he tried to go with the planted feet boxing stance.
 
I really don’t think how good or powerful someone punches or kicks will beat a guy like Islam. You need a guy who can go to the ground and fight back. You’re not going to stop it so you have to embrace it. It’s not the storyline I’d like to see, but Islam would kill this guy and it wouldn’t look much different than the last one.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Let me ask this, before last Saturday, anybody rate Morales over JDM?

Probably not, so why all a sudden is he the guy to do it against Islam?
Click to expand...
welcome to the dog

where the latest fad to take on the most popular fighters are the actual GOATS in disguise until they lose in which case they were never really that good and should probably be cut
 
gracie_barra_samurai said:
I keep saying this. You are not checking kicks properly standing like that. Get his shit chopped to hell. Most he can hope for is to land a shot while taking a shot but I think Islam takes that chance every time to get 5 good kicks in.
 
Islam domed Volkanovski is pretty stellar fashion. He’s a capable striker, and looked solid standing against JDM who people were selling as the best boxer ever.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Plus he only has one good win. Burns was washed coming off three losses, Magny is an old gatekeeper.

How good is his ground game and what does he bring other than size?
 
there's too many guys more deserving that morales right now. he just has single top 10 win.

if garry wins this week he should get next
followed by winner of prates vs morales. though i suppose you could put shavkat in with one of these guys as well
 
