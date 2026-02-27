Elections Senator says Trump has a ruse for rigging midterm elections

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
21,252
Reaction score
9,657
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock says President Trump has created "the pretext to interfere" in the midterm elections this year following the FBI raid of an elections facility in Fulton County.

On Jan. 28, federal investigators swarmed the Fulton County Election Hub in Union City, just south of Atlanta, to retrieve materials related to the 2020 election. Trump has long contested the results of the election in Georgia, and it was once part of a sweeping indictment against the president and others that was ultimately dropped.
Confusion was swirling inside the center as investigators arrived with an incorrect warrant before more than 600 boxes of ballots, ballot images and voter rolls were taken from county officials.
In the month since, the president has doubled down on his accusations of election impropriety in Georgia, receiving support from some Republican candidates running in the midterms, as well as outrage from Fulton County officials and other Democratic leaders in the state.
Now, during a spotlight hearing with Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, Warnock said the raid was part of an effort to "rig the rules ahead of the 2026 midterm elections" and set the stage to interfere again.

Commissioner was 'worried about the workers'

During the hearing, Warnock asked Ivory to recount her experience with the FBI raid.
Ivory said she went straight to the elections hub when she got a text about the raid, saying she was "worried about the workers."
"As soon as I got there, I was led inside and there were approximately anywhere from 40 to 50 FBI agents. They were standing around, sort of everybody was waiting," Ivory said. "The first warrant that they served was procedurally incorrect, so they had to go back and correct it, because it was served to our Director of Registration of Elections, and she is not in the chain of custody of the ballots. It is our Clerk of Superior Court. So, it took a few hours after that for that warrant to be corrected, and then they came back and they began the raid."
Ivory went on to say that there was very little communication between the agents and election hub officials before they started grabbing materials. She also said they were not told where the ballots were being taken or what was being done with them. She also said there were no measures in place to ensure there was no tampering with the confiscated ballots.
"The materials included were the actual ballots, recap sheets, results, tapes and absentee ballot envelopes that contained personally identifiable information," Ivory said.
When Warnock asked Ivory if she was "concerned about what the administration will do with such sensitive data from Fulton County voters," she answered a clear "yes."
"I mean, what we're seeing is a preview of what could happen nationally, which is attempted takeovers from multiple angles," Ivory testified. "I worry about the election workers, who are everyday people coming to work to support their families and feel intimidated just going to work every day."

Voter rolls in exchange for ICE withdrawal

During the hearing, Warnock referenced a letter he co-authored to Pam Bondi that demanded evidence and explanation for the raid.
"So far, I have not heard back from her. She has not offered one, but we'll keep demanding answers, because if we don't stand up now, they won't stop with Fulton County," Warnock said.
The senator went on to say voter rolls were used as a bargaining chip for ICE withdrawals in Minneapolis.
"They literally said, 'You want ICE out of your community? Hand over your voter rolls.' If you want to end the occupation in your city — and I call it that because there are 600 police officers, over 3000 federal agents. This is their project. They are literally trying to cast doubt on the 2026 elections," Warnock said.
The democracy! Won't someone please think of the democracy!


Also this is it!



And TTTTTTRRRRUUUUUMMMMMMPPPPPP!!!


Edit. Well it's groundhog day, again
 
Trump learned a thing or two from his buddy Pootin.
Rigged elections for the last 20 years.
 
Fulton County has so much wrong with their election that it's insane. Then the lawsuit they filed to stop a review of the ballots was so out of line that it makes everyone wonder, what else are they hiding?

ALL 374,124 in-Person ballot images out of the 524,659 original election count went “missing” in violation of federal and state law. Throughout Georgia, they found other counties where everything was missing. They found 70 counties and 1.7 million original ballot images are missing from the November 2020 election.



Fulton County Georgia Board of Elections Attorney admits 315K early votes were ILLEGALLY CERTIFIED during the 2020 election.




They moved to destroy all the ballots from 2020... why?





Military ballots went 100% to Biden over Trump. Statistically impossible, and come on... the military voting for Biden?




Counting the same ballots pulled from under the table after they ran everyone out more than 3 times each.




They confirmed real-time, two-way access to the voting machines... and that's not supposed to happen or be possible.
 


Dominion needs to refute these claims, or their machines need to go away.
 
The democracy! Won't someone please think of the democracy!


Also this is it!



And TTTTTTRRRRUUUUUMMMMMMPPPPPP!!!


Edit. Well it's groundhog day, again
Scientists should study MAGA brains to find out exactly what happens when they read criticisms and accusations about Trump.

Then again...

the-simpsons-lie-detector.gif
 
