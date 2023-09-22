cottagecheesefan
Some of the bribes include 400k in gold bars to help someone being federally prosecuted get a sweetheart deal. Wow, surprise the DOJ complied and gave reduced sentence.
Maldonado got luxury cars, an apartment, among things
he has been indicted before for corruption, but resulted in hung jury.
This link has info regarding the felony case menendez helped get reduced sentence
