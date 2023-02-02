BIKES!
RIP Gregolian, BWR
The most prolific investor of our generation (or at least one of them) just got roasted. In legendary trolling, Senator Halwey introduces the PELOSI act. The act to prevent elected officials from investing in stocks.
The bill makes sense when you think about it. Sure both sides of the political spectrum are pretty lucky and good investors..., especially their spouses. With that said, should elected officials be able to play the market like a regular schmo?
https://www.hawley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2023-01/LEW23036.pdf
The PELOSI Act will:
- Prohibit members of Congress and their spouses from holding, acquiring, or selling stocks or equivalent economic interests during their tenure in elected office. Any holdings in diversified mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or U.S. Treasury bonds are exempt from the prohibition.
- Give members of Congress and their spouses six months, upon assuming office, to divest any prohibited holdings or place those holdings in a blind trust for the remainder of their tenure in office.
- Ensure members or their spouses forfeit any investment profits to the American people via the U.S. Treasury if they are found to be in violation of the Act. Members who violate the requirements will also lose the ability to deduct the losses of those investments on their income taxes. The ethics committees of Congress may levy additional fines and will publicize violations.
- Require that after two years of the Act’s implementation, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) will conduct an audit of members’ compliance with the Act.