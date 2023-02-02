  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Senator Halwey introduces PELOSI Act: Preventing E-Lected Official from Owning Stocks & Investments

Do you think the PELOSI act makes sense?

  • Total voters
    55
BIKES!

BIKES!

RIP Gregolian, BWR
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 30, 2009
Messages
28,972
Reaction score
20,521
The most prolific investor of our generation (or at least one of them) just got roasted. In legendary trolling, Senator Halwey introduces the PELOSI act. The act to prevent elected officials from investing in stocks.

The bill makes sense when you think about it. Sure both sides of the political spectrum are pretty lucky and good investors..., especially their spouses. With that said, should elected officials be able to play the market like a regular schmo?

https://www.hawley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2023-01/LEW23036.pdf

The PELOSI Act will:

  • Prohibit members of Congress and their spouses from holding, acquiring, or selling stocks or equivalent economic interests during their tenure in elected office. Any holdings in diversified mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or U.S. Treasury bonds are exempt from the prohibition.
  • Give members of Congress and their spouses six months, upon assuming office, to divest any prohibited holdings or place those holdings in a blind trust for the remainder of their tenure in office.
  • Ensure members or their spouses forfeit any investment profits to the American people via the U.S. Treasury if they are found to be in violation of the Act. Members who violate the requirements will also lose the ability to deduct the losses of those investments on their income taxes. The ethics committees of Congress may levy additional fines and will publicize violations.
  • Require that after two years of the Act’s implementation, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) will conduct an audit of members’ compliance with the Act.
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
doubt it will past but yeah, shouldnt be allowed
 
BIKES! said:
You watch Tucker? I’m not surprised
Click to expand...
Just the clips you and your fan boys share. Listen sweet heart I know you got real upset when your boy lost , but it’s time to get over it. And maybe just maybe we should expect are legislators to actually try and legislate instead of stupid things like stand for the pledge or idiotic bills meant to slander the other side and try and get internet points with echo chambers. But it sounds like you like this kind of government.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Just the clips you and your fan boys share. Listen sweet heart I know you got real upset when your boy lost , but it’s time to get over it. And maybe just maybe we should expect are legislators to actually try and legislate instead of stupid things like stand for the pledge or idiotic bills meant to slander the other side and try and get internet points with echo chambers. But it sounds like you like this kind of government.
Click to expand...
My boy? Are legislators? You NPCs are all the same, scream orange man bad in an unrelated rant and then cry Tucker. It’s truly bizarre… I just take comfort knowing you don’t breed and the insanity stops after one generation…
 
BIKES! said:
My boy? Are legislators? You NPCs are all the same, scream orange man bad in an unrelated rant and then cry Tucker. It’s truly bizarre… I just take comfort knowing you don’t breed and the insanity stops after one generation…
Click to expand...
Keep screeching about NPC’s we get it you think you’re an outsider, who just happens to think like everyone else in your ilk.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Keep screeching about NPC’s we get it you think you’re an outsider, who just happens to think like everyone else in your ilk.
Click to expand...
Keep telling yourself that NPC. If you want to see group think you can find many of threads on here by your buddies. Jan 6th thread has some serious free thinking talent in it…
 
BIKES! said:
Keep telling yourself that NPC. If you want to see group think you can find many of threads on here by your buddies. Jan 6th thread has some serious free thinking talent in it…
Click to expand...
Cool story chief , whatever you gotta tell yourself to keep believing that this congress is actually tackling any issue that would actually help the American people.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Cool story chief , whatever you gotta tell yourself to keep believing that this congress is actually tackling any issue that would actually help the American people.
Click to expand...
A bill saying that our elected officials wouldn't be able to do insider trading via their spouses would exponentially help the current American populace. Too many of our politicians are taking marching orders from big corporations instead of doing their jobs, and they're getting paid millions for it. Why wouldn't you support this bill? Because it names one of the biggest offenders?
 
Scrody said:
A bill saying that our elected officials wouldn't be able to do insider trading via their spouses would exponentially help the current American populace. Too many of our politicians are taking marching orders from big corporations instead of doing their jobs, and they're getting paid millions for it. Why wouldn't you support this bill? Because it names one of the biggest offenders?
Click to expand...
Sure but putting the former house speakers name on it and expecting it to pass is beyond retarded. Like no republican has done the same.
<DisgustingHHH>I mean it’s beyond partisan and only for show.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion The Trump-onslaught: Dems are losing the online information battle to Trump and Musk
7 8 9
Replies
175
Views
5K
Fanu
Fanu

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,860
Messages
57,629,675
Members
175,780
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top