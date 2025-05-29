Social Sen. Cory Booker set to release a book about his 25h Fillibuster

Xanzito

Sen. Cory Booker expands upon historic Senate floor speech for new book, 'Stand'

Sen. Cory Booker has expanded upon his historic Senate floor speech from last month into an upcoming book. “Stand” will be published Nov. 11, St.
"
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Cory Booker has expanded upon his historic Senate floor speech from last month into an upcoming book.

“Stand” will be published Nov. 11, St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday. In April, the New Jersey Democrat made headlines by delivering the country’s longest continuous Senate floor speech — just over 25 hours. The 56-year-old Booker spoke in opposition to numerous Trump administration policies, whether the desire to make Canada part of the United States or cuts to Social Security offices.

“This book is about the virtues vital to our success as a nation and lessons we can draw from generations of Americans who fought for them,” Booker said in a statement."


Historic?
Jon Fitch has a better highlight reel than this speech
Spartacus doing what dems does best, profiting from the grift!
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Cory Booker has expanded upon his historic Senate floor speech from last month into an upcoming book.

“Stand” will be published Nov. 11, St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday. In April, the New Jersey Democrat made headlines by delivering the country’s longest continuous Senate floor speech — just over 25 hours. The 56-year-old Booker spoke in opposition to numerous Trump administration policies, whether the desire to make Canada part of the United States or cuts to Social Security offices.

“This book is about the virtues vital to our success as a nation and lessons we can draw from generations of Americans who fought for them,” Booker said in a statement."


Historic?
Jon Fitch has a better highlight reel than this speech
Spartacus doing what dems does best, profiting from the grift!
There's so many trash Senators out there who like to do it for the cameras and put on a show. A "strongman" who in reality is a sniveling weasel.

Booker is one of those types at the top of the list.
 
ZOMG a famous person is coming out with a book to make money! I won't be buying it, but is this really news?
 
25 hours?

ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Finally something we can agree on. Fitch was a beast.
Seeing you two agree on something is heart warming, as a lifelong NJ resident I am deeply ashamed of most of the politicians we have put forth in as long as I can remember. Booker has been a joke as long as I've known about him
 
He should be prosecuted. Used up government resource, time, and money to cry on the senate floor for 25 hours. With no real purpose, as it lead to absolutely nothing meaningful, other than creating a few headlines. Only to come out with a book shortly after about it.

Seems like defrauding the tax payers for personal gain.
 
