Semi-Useless Life Hack #136

Bonus Hack ​

If you're too lazy to wash the dishes or cannot afford them, cut an empty bag of Doritos in half and serve your household with it.Want Nachos in the Movie Theater without having to pay a mortgage for it?Sneak in a full bag of Doritos in the movie theater along with a pair of scissors.Cut off the Top Half of the Doritos bag and discard it. Don't worry though, the top half is filled with air. The bottom half is what you need.You'll also need to sneak in a glass jar of nacho cheese dip and a mini torch lighter.These lighters look like regular lighters, but with a steady blue flame.Place the glass jar in the cup holder embedded in your chair.Then use the torch lighter underneath the cup holder and light the bottom of the glass.There should be an open hole underneath the armrest.Keep it lit for about 20 minutes, then let it rest for 5 minutes so you don't burn yourself.Unscrew the lid and pour the cheese over your open bag of Doritos. Enjoy!