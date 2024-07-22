toasty
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,319
- Reaction score
- 2,213
if the only people that could run for POTUS were consistent war room posters, who would you nominate for the left and for the right?
For the left I think I'd have to go
@idrankyourbeer for POTUS with @44nutman as my VP candidate. I order my left ticket this way because I think it would be more fun to watch IDYB in the televised debates but I'd need a more organized, sober and less polarizing figure to take over when IDYB inevitably strokes out from the white hot burning rage inside of him
And on the right-
@nostradumbass with @CantCucktheTuck as a Steve Bannon-ish VP would be my right ticket with a special nomination for @ColemanwastheGOAT as their Steven Cheung-like attack dog press secretary. Nostra would be the slightly more fact based right side candidate and watching him try to control the inevitable betrayals and coup attempts from CCTT would be endlessly entertaining,
i think these are two very strong slates from the WR but would love to hear others choices. please give both tickets if possible and your reasons why.
For the left I think I'd have to go
@idrankyourbeer for POTUS with @44nutman as my VP candidate. I order my left ticket this way because I think it would be more fun to watch IDYB in the televised debates but I'd need a more organized, sober and less polarizing figure to take over when IDYB inevitably strokes out from the white hot burning rage inside of him
And on the right-
@nostradumbass with @CantCucktheTuck as a Steve Bannon-ish VP would be my right ticket with a special nomination for @ColemanwastheGOAT as their Steven Cheung-like attack dog press secretary. Nostra would be the slightly more fact based right side candidate and watching him try to control the inevitable betrayals and coup attempts from CCTT would be endlessly entertaining,
i think these are two very strong slates from the WR but would love to hear others choices. please give both tickets if possible and your reasons why.
Last edited: