LMP said: BTW I do have plans on bring back the president of the WR Click to expand...

I can’t remember who it was now, but many years ago, I got all tangled up in the campaign and was stumping for people. Dude and I were always cool and he asked me to help. I guess this was 2014-16 when my name was still good around here lol. He won and he tasked me with making threads on various topics because he liked my writing style.