if the only people that could run for POTUS were consistent war room posters, who would you nominate for the left and for the right?

For the left I think I'd have to go

@idrankyourbeer for POTUS with @44nutman as my VP candidate. I order my left ticket this way because I think it would be more fun to watch IDYB in the televised debates but I'd need a more organized, sober and less polarizing figure to take over when IDYB inevitably strokes out from the white hot burning rage inside of him

And on the right-

@nostradumbass with @CantCucktheTuck as a Steve Bannon-ish VP would be my right ticket with a special nomination for @ColemanwastheGOAT as their Steven Cheung-like attack dog press secretary. Nostra would be the slightly more fact based right side candidate and watching him try to control the inevitable betrayals and coup attempts from CCTT would be endlessly entertaining,

i think these are two very strong slates from the WR but would love to hear others choices. please give both tickets if possible and your reasons why.
 
i already threw down with cucksfortuck earlier this year for worst war room poster in a back-and-forth fight of the year candidate and now you're telling me that we gotta throw hands again? i ain't even trained for this bro and there ain't no way i'll pass a drug test.

i will only agree to this debate if chair shots are legal.
 
username checks out and this candidate comes exactly as advertised.
Yes but he stands no chance of winning by alienating 100% of the coveted chubby chaser union vote. No 3rd party candidate stands a chance without the CCU's endoresment. I think @no fat chicks could use a good campaign manager/fixer like @Jack V Savage to stand a chance
 
What in the actual fuck is this? I am in the middle so I don’t pay too close attention to who is on left or right or even know people that don’t start smoke with me well enough to cast a vote
 
thanks sherbro @LeonardoBjj but i'm stepping down to fully endorse a nostratuckcoleGOAT administration with whippy as secretary of energy.

i'd also like to nominate Can Savage to be head of the Ministry of Truth, Press Secretary, and Chief Medical Advisor. his unwavering dedication to truth and his extensive experience in the field of neurology will be an asset to any organization or administration.
 
HockeyBjj said:
We used to have a war room president election

It kind of nearly killed the war room lol. And then we got @LMP to join the deep state rather than fight against it
The Lowman/Hockey ticket was obviously the most powerful. They wonder why the Deep State is running wild in here. They rejected us and now they feel our Wrath.
 
nhbbear said:
I am in the middle so I don’t pay too close attention to who is on left or right or even know people that don’t start smoke with me well enough to cast a vote
I don’t understand this post. Does one being “in the middle” make it harder to realize other people’s political leanings? That doesn’t make sense.
 
Lead said:
I don’t understand this post. Does one being “in the middle” make it harder to realize other people’s political leanings? That doesn’t make sense.
I just don’t pay close attention to either side like you would with allies or those you disagree with. I am not passionate about politics, basically only a few issues and police issues
 
HockeyBjj said:
We used to have a war room president election

It kind of nearly killed the war room lol. And then we got @LMP to join the deep state rather than fight against it
Did it nearly kill the WR, or were we really alive?

LMP said:
BTW I do have plans on bring back the president of the WR
Undefeated. Undisputed. Never lost a round.
 
LMP said:
BTW I do have plans on bring back the president of the WR
I can’t remember who it was now, but many years ago, I got all tangled up in the campaign and was stumping for people. Dude and I were always cool and he asked me to help. I guess this was 2014-16 when my name was still good around here lol. He won and he tasked me with making threads on various topics because he liked my writing style.
 
