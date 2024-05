Yeah its ridiculous to say Poirier has zero chance, look at his resume, he has fought so many great fighters and beat many of them as well. Anything can happen in a fight, we've seen it million of times before. Islam got knocked out by a pure BJJ guy, its MMA, we seen so many things happen.



Funnily enough I saw some posts before Poirier's last fight saying Benoit will run through him and he will be the champ in the future etc etc.