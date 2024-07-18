Also, if they don't pick Kamala Harris then they lose over 90 million on campaign funds that were donated specifically to the Biden/Harris campaign.



If Harris is still on the ticket then they get to keep that money.



So I think it will be Gavin Newsome for prez and Kamala will make some statement claiming that she wants to remain the VP.



Of course they'll still lose though. Newsome has done terrible things to California.