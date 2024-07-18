luckyshot
Reports are that Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jefferies have both told Biden directly that he has lost the support of Democrats in the Senate and the House AND that his donor money is dried up.
Given his current diagnosis of Covid 19 and his inability to campaign, it seems extremely unlikely that Biden is long for the top of the Democratic ticket. So who the best eventual replacement be?
Just to keep this poll meaningful , I'd ask anyone responding to look at this through the eyes of someone who wants to put forward the BEST Democratic candidate to beat Trump, not the candidate you'd like to see to give Trump the best chance.
Schumer privately urged Biden to step aside in 2024 election: Sources
A spokesman told ABC News,"Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus."
abcnews.go.com
