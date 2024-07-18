Elections Seems Like Biden's Cooked-- Who Should Be the New Democratic Nominee for POTUS?

Who Should Replace Biden As Democratic Presidential Nominee?

  • Kamala Harris (Vice President)

    Votes: 7 31.8%

  • Josh Shapiro (Governor of Pennsylvania)

    Votes: 2 9.1%

  • Pete Buttiigieg (Secretary of Transportation)

    Votes: 3 13.6%

  • Mark Kelly (Senator from Arizona, Astronaut)

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Gretchen Whitmer (Governor of Michigan)

    Votes: 4 18.2%

  • Andy Beshear (Governor of Kentucky)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Wes Moore (Governor of Maryland)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 5 22.7%
  • Total voters
    22
luckyshot

luckyshot

Nazi Punks Fuck Off
Platinum Member
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
17,131
Reaction score
11,479
Reports are that Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jefferies have both told Biden directly that he has lost the support of Democrats in the Senate and the House AND that his donor money is dried up.

abcnews.go.com

Schumer privately urged Biden to step aside in 2024 election: Sources

A spokesman told ABC News,"Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus."
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

Given his current diagnosis of Covid 19 and his inability to campaign, it seems extremely unlikely that Biden is long for the top of the Democratic ticket. So who the best eventual replacement be?

Just to keep this poll meaningful , I'd ask anyone responding to look at this through the eyes of someone who wants to put forward the BEST Democratic candidate to beat Trump, not the candidate you'd like to see to give Trump the best chance.
 
Last edited:
Rob Battisti said:
Harris for the lulz
Click to expand...
D3E9ABBD-E17D-42C3-A919-317F30087CA9_4_5005_c.jpeg
giphy.gif
 
King Joffery said:
It's going to be Michelle Obama, polls show he has the best chance by a fair distance.
Click to expand...
I hope not. It's very stupid how susceptible voters are to name recognition.

It shows how little voters actually pay attention. It's basically why we wound up with Trump/Biden again.

Oh also,
gotcha-wink.gif
 
Also, if they don't pick Kamala Harris then they lose over 90 million on campaign funds that were donated specifically to the Biden/Harris campaign.

If Harris is still on the ticket then they get to keep that money.

So I think it will be Gavin Newsome for prez and Kamala will make some statement claiming that she wants to remain the VP.

Of course they'll still lose though. Newsome has done terrible things to California.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Also, if they don't pick Kamala Harris then they lose over 90 million on campaign funds that were donated specifically to the Biden/Harris campaign.

If Harris is still on the ticket then they get to keep that money.

So I think it will be Gavin Newsome for prez and Kamala will make some statement claiming that she wants to remain the VP.

Of course they'll still lose though. Newsome has done terrible things to California.
Click to expand...

It seems it's slim pickings for the Democrats. It's strange they don't have better candidates.

I hope it's Kamala.
 
KOByFootStomp said:
Why don't they hold a primary and let the democratic process play out? We know they won't because the left and democrats are anti-democracy, but having a vote should be the way to do it.
Click to expand...

Anti-democracy, almost like some other people that tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Hmmmm...

On topic, I have no clue. I'd probably say Mayor Pete I guess.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,014
Messages
55,874,788
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top