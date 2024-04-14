Seems i was one of the few who said dont underestimate max

AstralPanda
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 1,359
- Reaction score
- 1,853
Most of you guys were too focused on the size
Instead of the skill matchup
Poirier is a good style match up for max
Hes adept at fighting on the inside
Hes adept at going to war
Poirier would be great at fighting both the Diaz pros
And the Hawaiian Diaz bro
But gaethje was a different thing
Sherdog once again, proven wrong.
It's been real
Levels to analysis my friends
Instead of the skill matchup
Poirier is a good style match up for max
Hes adept at fighting on the inside
Hes adept at going to war
Poirier would be great at fighting both the Diaz pros
And the Hawaiian Diaz bro
But gaethje was a different thing
Sherdog once again, proven wrong.
It's been real
Levels to analysis my friends