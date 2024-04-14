Seems i was one of the few who said dont underestimate max

Most of you guys were too focused on the size

Instead of the skill matchup

Poirier is a good style match up for max

Hes adept at fighting on the inside

Hes adept at going to war

Poirier would be great at fighting both the Diaz pros

And the Hawaiian Diaz bro

But gaethje was a different thing

Sherdog once again, proven wrong.

It's been real

Levels to analysis my friends
 
Yeah Max is definitely the better striker as well as faster. I'm surprised by the amount of people that voted for Justin in the polls simply due to size and power.
 
People comparing this fight to possibly Justin's fight with Tony is one of the most bizarre things I've ever seen. People were saying Justin was going to destroy Max, end his career. This is a guy who is regarded as one of the best boxers MMA has ever seen, has never been KD or finished on the feet, and is one of the most durable fighters of all time
 
its not the same max that fought dustin.. i was mistaken as well but it was a masterclass
 
Yep I'm with you. I thought Gaethje would bully him when the fight was announced, but the more I thought about it I realised Gaethje's power is nothing crazy and Holloway stylistically would pose him problems

Ended up picking Holloway by decision, I was only a few seconds away from being right
 
welcometohavoc said:
People comparing this fight to possibly Justin's fight with Tony is one of the most bizarre things I've ever seen. People were saying Justin was going to destroy Max, end his career. This is a guy who is regarded as one of the best boxers MMA has ever seen, has never been KD or finished on the feet, and is one of the most durable fighters of all time
Click to expand...
Most people here have no clue what they're talking about or watching

If you've been around here long enough

This is a common thing
 
Everyone should've known by now not to underestimate Max lol.
I always said stupid fight for Gaethje to even accept when he had a clear title shot next lol
 
BonesWinckleJones said:
its not the same max that fought dustin.. i was mistaken as well but it was a masterclass
Click to expand...
It was

But there's different style catchup taking place

Apples and oranges

People use their mma math analysis skills as if they're absolute and objective

And you see the result
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
I always said stupid fight for Gaethje to even accept when he had a clear title shot next lol
Click to expand...
If Justin Gaethje was the type of guy to pass up the most hyped fight on the most hyped card to sit on the sidelines...

He wouldn't be Justin Gaethje.

<WhatItIs> At the end of the day, it is what it is

Live by the sword die by the sword.
 
jeff7b9 said:
If Justin Gaethje was the type of guy to pass up the most hyped fight on the most hyped card to sit on the sidelines...

He wouldn't be Justin Gaethje.

<WhatItIs> At the end of the day, it is what it is

Live by the sword die by the sword.
Click to expand...
Facts
 
I love Max, he’s been my favourite fighter for years, and I thought he’d lose to Justin based on the Poitier fight. Glad to see I was completely wrong!
 
