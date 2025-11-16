Seeing Valentina next to Weili, I dont get who thought that was a good idea.

D

Dyson350

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 5, 2008
Messages
784
Reaction score
757
The size advantage was so crazy I dont get how anyone thought that fight would be intriguing. Valentina is way too good for someone that small to make up the size difference, to make that a good fight.
 
Dyson350 said:
The size advantage was so crazy I dont get how anyone thought that fight would be intriguing. Valentina is way too good for someone that small to make up the size difference, to make that a good fight.
Click to expand...
I didn’t notice it until the weigh in. On stage you could see Valentina was taller, & thicker everywhere.

Historically since they opened 125, women that fought at 135 usually beat women who could cut to 125.
 
Yeah it was bad match making in retrospect. Zhang isn't Anywhere as technical as Valentina and the size difference + Valentina being strong as hell nullified Weilis usual athletic advantage.
 
D "The Annoyer" C oversold Weili.

Wouldn't shut up about it -- especially his personal stories blah blah blah.

Val -- more in-cage skill and strength; performance was a thing of beauty.
 
I was shocked! The size difference wasn't so apparent during the week leading up to it. Even during the weigh in face off, it wasn't as noticeable.

Either Valentina re-hydrated a lot (which is weird, because she's known to cut little weight) or Weili didn't bulk up much (which is also a possibility).

Regardless of size difference, we saw that Valentina was one step ahead all the time. She beat Holm, Kaufman, Peña, Fiorot, Murphy, Maia, Santos, and went toe to toe with Nunes. All of them were larger than she is. So she's used to fighting larger opponents.
 
Dyson350 said:
The size advantage was so crazy I dont get how anyone thought that fight would be intriguing. Valentina is way too good for someone that small to make up the size difference, to make that a good fight.
Click to expand...

I like Weili a lot but I just couldn't get excited for this fight for that reason.

The result we got felt like a forgone conclusion as soon as it was announced.
 
Kuksenkov said:
Regardless of size difference, we saw that Valentina was one step ahead all the time. She beat Holm, Kaufman, Peña, Fiorot, Murphy, Maia, Santos, and went toe to toe with Nunes. All of them were larger than she is. So she's used to fighting larger opponents.
Click to expand...
That's why she's da goat

there is however one MIGHTIEST warrior that she was unable to go toe to toe with:
1pvMw7J.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Should Valentina retire after fighting Weili?
2
Replies
28
Views
792
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
How Does Zhang Weili Do Against the Flyweight Top 5?
2
Replies
20
Views
750
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,948
Messages
58,472,119
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top