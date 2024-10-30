Seeing that Khamzat is ranked #3 now...

I can agree with this. Khamzat clearly had an impressive performance that deserves a title shot.



The only question is, can Khamzat be ready for January/February? That's less than 4 months away. Khamzat won't fight or train during Ramadan presumably, so if he can't fight before March then he will be out likely until June or July once you factor in a full training camp after Ramadan. In that scenario, there is time for Strickland vs DDP.