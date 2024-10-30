Seeing that Khamzat is ranked #3 now...

Look like conveniently they have Izzy and Strickland with no matchup which is 100% what the UFC will try and do to give Khamzat the title fight.
Strickland bout to channel inner-Karen for the next few months.
1730266299373.png
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
I am expecting Marvin to be very unhappy about this
Angry Marvin Rises
bane.gif

Today I've changed my mind and want to see DDP vs Khamzat so we can end this 4 year question of whether he's championship material or not.
 
DDP vs. Khamzat and Sean vs. Izzy are exactly the fights this division needs, only issue is if Izzy wins, does he get shoehorned into another undeserving title fight? Caio said there are talks for him and Izzy, but if they offer Izzy Sean, that's the fight he'll take.
 
Wow that's a crazy division, how is Jared behind Marvin lol? Sean should just wait and watch the DDP mauling, I actually think this works out so much better for him as he will get the shot eventually and gets to see if Khamzat can keep doing what he did vs Rob.
 
They would never skip someone they said was next to fight for a title. It's never happened......
tritestill said:
DDP vs. Khamzat and Sean vs. Izzy are exactly the fights this division needs, only issue is if Izzy wins, does he get shoehorned into another undeserving title fight? Caio said there are talks for him and Izzy, but if they offer Izzy Sean, that's the fight he'll take.
I can agree with this. Khamzat clearly had an impressive performance that deserves a title shot.

The only question is, can Khamzat be ready for January/February? That's less than 4 months away. Khamzat won't fight or train during Ramadan presumably, so if he can't fight before March then he will be out likely until June or July once you factor in a full training camp after Ramadan. In that scenario, there is time for Strickland vs DDP.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I can agree with this. Khamzat clearly had an impressive performance that deserves a title shot.

The only question is, can Khamzat be ready for January/February? That's less than 4 months away. Khamzat won't fight or train during Ramadan presumably, so if he can't fight before March then he will be out likely until June or July once you factor in a full training camp after Ramadan. In that scenario, there is time for Strickland vs DDP.
There's truth there
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
View attachment 1069327

Soon DDP will get this treatment.
DDP doesn't have a preexisting injury to the area that stems from childhood and that he had recent surgery on, so I doubt it. I expect DDP to come in heavy to survive the bull rush, before he stops khamzat in the third or fourth round. He's already calling for the Khamzat fight, he wouldn't do that unless they've already been gameplanning for him. Should be a great, banger fight.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
DDP doesn't have a preexisting injury to the area that stems from childhood and that he had recent surgery on, so I doubt it. I expect DDP to come in heavy to survive the bull rush, before he stops khamzat in the third or fourth round. He's already calling for the Khamzat fight, he wouldn't do that unless they've already been gameplanning for him. Should be a great, banger fight.
I am excited about the fight, hopefully U fight cheap don't deny us that.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Look like conveniently they have Izzy and Strickland with no matchup which is 100% what the UFC will try and do to give Khamzat the title fight.
Strickland bout to channel inner-Karen for the next few months.
Strickland bout to channel inner-Karen for the next few months.
View attachment 1069325
Hopefully that's how it turns out. I've been wanting to see Izzy vs Strickland 2 ever since the first fight. I was happy Sean won but I want to see it again.

In the mean time, I don't want to wait for Khamzat to get his title shot. It's more than a year past when he SHOULD have gotten one.

Put both fights on the same card.

DDP vs Khamzat - MW Championship - Main Event
Strickland vs Izzy - Co Main - Winner gets title shot
