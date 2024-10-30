Seeing that Khamzat is ranked #3 now...

Laheys'Liquorland
Land of shit and dreams.
Look like conveniently they have Izzy and Strickland with no matchup which is 100% what the UFC will try and do to give Khamzat the title fight.
Strickland bout to channel inner-Karen for the next few months.
I am expecting Marvin to be very unhappy about this
Angry Marvin Rises
Today I've changed my mind and want to see DDP vs Khamzat so we can end this 4 year question of whether he's championship material or not.
DDP vs. Khamzat and Sean vs. Izzy are exactly the fights this division needs, only issue is if Izzy wins, does he get shoehorned into another undeserving title fight? Caio said there are talks for him and Izzy, but if they offer Izzy Sean, that's the fight he'll take.
I can agree with this. Khamzat clearly had an impressive performance that deserves a title shot.
The only question is, can Khamzat be ready for January/February? That's less than 4 months away. Khamzat won't fight or train during Ramadan presumably, so if he can't fight before March then he will be out likely until June or July once you factor in a full training camp after Ramadan. In that scenario, there is time for Strickland vs DDP.
DDP doesn't have a preexisting injury to the area that stems from childhood and that he had recent surgery on, so I doubt it. I expect DDP to come in heavy to survive the bull rush, before he stops khamzat in the third or fourth round. He's already calling for the Khamzat fight, he wouldn't do that unless they've already been gameplanning for him. Should be a great, banger fight.
DDP doesn't have a preexisting injury to the area that stems from childhood and that he had recent surgery on, so I doubt it. I expect DDP to come in heavy to survive the bull rush, before he stops khamzat in the third or fourth round. He's already calling for the Khamzat fight, he wouldn't do that unless they've already been gameplanning for him. Should be a great, banger fight.
