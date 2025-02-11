Seeing Calvin Kattar and Edmen Shahbazyan in 2025 feel weird to me.

Did he suck? He dominated the first round as usual, then folded as usual.Edmen is 27
Aside from GM3 hes lost to top competition.
Yes he did suck in GM3 fight and yes it was his last one.
Katar took too much damage in his fight against Holoway, it changed his career
Shahbazyan seems to be in a loser leaves the UFC fight
Only other beating that bad was Valesquez vs Dos Santos. Literally changed them foreverI said at the time it was really poor from the New England Cartel guys to keep sending him out round after round. I've kinda held it against them since. They really forced him to take a massive beating in that fight.
It was sad to watch.