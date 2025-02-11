  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Seeing Calvin Kattar and Edmen Shahbazyan in 2025 feel weird to me.

I remember very well when Shahbazyan was seeing at that future MW all-star and prospect to watch...to only fail hard.

Same for Kattar, used to be a top of the crop back in 2019-2020.

How time pass that fast...
 
If Tapology is to be believed, Shahbazyan vs Budka is on the main portion of the card this Saturday.

I mean, that should be a curtain jerker even at the Apex, that's a poor fight.
 
there is over 200 guys in the ufc who have been there longer....
 
Edmen is 27

Aside from GM3 hes lost to top competition.

Yes he did suck in GM3 fight and yes it was his last one.
 
Edmen is 27

Aside from GM3 hes lost to top competition.

Yes he did suck in GM3 fight and yes it was his last one.
Did he suck? He dominated the first round as usual, then folded as usual.

I'm not sure there's ever been a bigger glass cannon in UFC history than Edmen.
 
Katar took too much damage in his fight against Holoway, it changed his career
Shahbazyan seems to be in a loser leaves the UFC fight
 
Katar took too much damage in his fight against Holoway, it changed his career
Shahbazyan seems to be in a loser leaves the UFC fight
I said at the time it was really poor from the New England Cartel guys to keep sending him out round after round. I've kinda held it against them since. They really forced him to take a massive beating in that fight.

It was sad to watch.
 
I said at the time it was really poor from the New England Cartel guys to keep sending him out round after round. I've kinda held it against them since. They really forced him to take a massive beating in that fight.

It was sad to watch.
Only other beating that bad was Valesquez vs Dos Santos. Literally changed them forever
 
