Sedriques Dumas Can't Compete at UFC 317 Because His Ankle Monitor Won't Be Removed In Time

Could that really add to his kicking game?
Doesn't sound like a brassknuckle to me.
Let the man fight! With it on.
 
Aurelian said:
I could understand if he was a good fighter why UFC wouldn't cut him, but this dude belongs in prison not on the roster.
Click to expand...

It makes no sense at all to me either haha.

Dude is 3-3 in the UFC. He's been finished in all his losses. And his 3 wins were just boring decisions against guys who are basically just action fighters that get finished or finish a lot, and he couldn't even put on exciting performances against them.
 
