Sedriques Dumas Can't Compete at UFC 317 Because His Ankle Monitor Won't Be Removed In Time

offshore33
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2013
- Messages
- 733
- Reaction score
- 1,405
This is what happens when Dana gets wood watching you live on DWCS.
I could understand if he was a good fighter why UFC wouldn't cut him, but this dude belongs in prison not on the roster.
I made a thread earlier asking how he hasn’t been cut yet, and mods deleted it for some reason. This dude is a criminal, no idea how he still has a contract.
Wow ur just so wrongThis dude stays collecting L's. Any other sports league would have cut this dude already