chinarice
Titanium Belt
chinarice
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2010
Keep getting this error "Security error occurred. Please press back, refresh the page, and try again."
Sometimes clearing the cache works. Sometimes not. I am currently using Edge in Inprivate mode and logged in but it happened there too briefly.
I disabled all of my Edge addons and the same thing occurred. Seems to be a Xenforo-related issue.
