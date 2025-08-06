  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Under review Security error occurred. Please press back, refresh the page, and try again.

chinarice

chinarice

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Feb 17, 2010
Messages
43,319
Reaction score
40,196
Keep getting this error "Security error occurred. Please press back, refresh the page, and try again."

Sometimes clearing the cache works. Sometimes not. I am currently using Edge in Inprivate mode and logged in but it happened there too briefly.

I disabled all of my Edge addons and the same thing occurred. Seems to be a Xenforo-related issue.
 
Last edited:
chinarice said:
clearing my cache would be clearing my cookies, which i said i did. I was also in inprivate mode, which doesn't use your cookies that are stored when browsing.
Click to expand...
Cookies and cache are 2 different things.
 
chinarice said:
Keep getting this error "Security error occurred. Please press back, refresh the page, and try again."

Sometimes clearing the cache works. Sometimes not. I am currently using Edge in Inprivate mode and logged in but it happened there too briefly.

I disabled all of my Edge addons and the same thing occurred. Seems to be a Xenforo-related issue.
Click to expand...
Sorry to hear this and thanks for bringing it to our attention.

This may or may not be tied to the incoming software update on the backend so let me look into it and get back to you.

Hang tight.
 
650lb Sumo said:
I've tried

Brave
Chrome
Edge
Firefox
Opera
Click to expand...
Got it. Thanks. Have you a screengrab of one of the instances? If not, it may help if I could get one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,699
Messages
57,679,590
Members
175,803
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top