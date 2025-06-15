Media Security doesn’t recognize Joaquin Buckley and wouldn’t let him in the arena

bekphnqftcb41.jpg

Belal and Buckley^^
 
I'm willing to bet my life savings that security guard deals with a lot of folks that look like Buckley trying to sneak into events. As long as he was verified and permitted to enter, I don't see the problem here.
 
TaxCutz said:
buckley photos everywhere, you are dumb like the security guard
 
Eh nobody knows Buckley outside of UFC fans. I'd bet my life savings that security dont know who Usman is too. Not a big deal.
 
