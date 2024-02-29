Seconds Altering Course of Career

I was thinking about a couple of instances where just a few seconds, or lack thereof, completely altered the course of someone's career.

couple examples I was thinking of:

- hooker having poirier out on his feet at the end of the second. 5 or 10 more seconds there and i think its a safe bet poirier gets TKO'ed. as a result of the round ending, hooker went on to take a hellacious beating that no doubt altered the rest of his career. he didn't look the same after that. if hooker finished him in the second, does he keep surging and end up with a title shot?

- izzy having poatan out on his feet at the end of the first. if izzy had another 5 or 10 seconds there and same thing, safe bet in a TKO stoppage. alex gets saved by the bell and the rest is history. if izzy tko's him in the first, does izzy then keep surging and go on to become the best middleweight of all time? he probably never ends up fighting strickland if first alex fight went that way



obviously, no way of telling what would've happened, but man, just a couple seconds in that octagon can completely change the trajectory of someone's career.