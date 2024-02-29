Seconds Altering Course of Career

dcthegod

dcthegod

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 12, 2019
Messages
274
Reaction score
312
I was thinking about a couple of instances where just a few seconds, or lack thereof, completely altered the course of someone's career.
couple examples I was thinking of:
- hooker having poirier out on his feet at the end of the second. 5 or 10 more seconds there and i think its a safe bet poirier gets TKO'ed. as a result of the round ending, hooker went on to take a hellacious beating that no doubt altered the rest of his career. he didn't look the same after that. if hooker finished him in the second, does he keep surging and end up with a title shot?
- izzy having poatan out on his feet at the end of the first. if izzy had another 5 or 10 seconds there and same thing, safe bet in a TKO stoppage. alex gets saved by the bell and the rest is history. if izzy tko's him in the first, does izzy then keep surging and go on to become the best middleweight of all time? he probably never ends up fighting strickland if first alex fight went that way

obviously, no way of telling what would've happened, but man, just a couple seconds in that octagon can completely change the trajectory of someone's career.
 
SPORT-PREVIEW-Tony-Ferguson-Face.jpg
 
dcthegod said:
I was thinking about a couple of instances where just a few seconds, or lack thereof, completely altered the course of someone's career.
couple examples I was thinking of:
- hooker having poirier out on his feet at the end of the second. 5 or 10 more seconds there and i think its a safe bet poirier gets TKO'ed. as a result of the round ending, hooker went on to take a hellacious beating that no doubt altered the rest of his career. he didn't look the same after that. if hooker finished him in the second, does he keep surging and end up with a title shot?
- izzy having poatan out on his feet at the end of the first. if izzy had another 5 or 10 seconds there and same thing, safe bet in a TKO stoppage. alex gets saved by the bell and the rest is history. if izzy tko's him in the first, does izzy then keep surging and go on to become the best middleweight of all time? he probably never ends up fighting strickland if first alex fight went that way

obviously, no way of telling what would've happened, but man, just a couple seconds in that octagon can completely change the trajectory of someone's career.
Click to expand...
Tim Kennedy was fucking Yoel Romero up at the end of round 2 of their fight (albeit after an illegal glove grab, seemingly). Yoel then got a 90 second or so break in between rounds and won the fight in round 3. Kennedy retired shortly thereafter and Yoel is still fighting and has had multiple title shots.
 
Lombard giving up top control to go for a low percentage leglock on Magny after a 10-8 round 1. Dude threw that fight away and took a career altering beating in the process.
 
Moicano fighting and dominating Brian Ortega for over 2 rounds then getting caught in a guillotine when he probably would've won if he kept the fight standing for the rest of the fight. Ortega went on to keep winning and has had multiple title shots since that win.
 
Objectively Correct said:
fergusons uppercut against gaethje at the end of the round.... i cry everytime
Click to expand...
also at the end of the first against Chandler. in his corner you could FEEL the palpable hope and positivity. It looked like he was turnin it all around. Then just seconds into the next round...
 
NicholasJBasile said:
GSP has said that loss was one of the best things that ever happened to him and made him a much better fighter. I kinda wonder if that is truth or if that is him just having a positive mindset. I tend to believe him, personally.
Click to expand...
Yeh obviously he ended up having troubles even after eventually winning the title, so interesting to think what direction things would have gone had he won it the first time.
 
I saw uncle chael hit that weird rolling back take in the gym that he flubbed on fedor. Had it worked he would of won any different way than he ended up doing so
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Moicano fighting and dominating Brian Ortega for over 2 rounds then getting caught in a guillotine when he probably would've won if he kept the fight standing for the rest of the fight. Ortega went on to keep winning and has had multiple title shots since that win.
Click to expand...
All 3 judges gave Ortega round 1.

 
If Sonnen doesn't give up to Jones and survives 27 more seconds he wins the LHW title via doctor stoppage.
 
Usman losing to edwards with less than a minute left. His 6th title defense, record setting 16/17 wins in a row, plus he’d be 2-0 over edwards.

That loss devastated his career and shortened so many pivotal records for him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Laheys'Liquorland
Biggest Career Moment followed by Most...
Replies
18
Views
602
rudy323
R
ExitLUPin
Is Alexs grappling defense underrated?
Replies
4
Views
457
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,767
Messages
55,165,643
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top