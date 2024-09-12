Crime Second Winnipeg Man Arrested for Possession of Child-like Sex Dolls

He ordered a sex doll from overseas designed to resemble kids, and it led to his arrest after intercepted by custom, and charged with possession of child pornography.

Where should society draw the limit on things considered to be illegal? How will prosecution establish victim impact?

Because we sure as shit going to get more of these as AI and robotics proliferate in the upcoming decades.
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.

According to police, officers with the Canada Border Services Agency in Vancouver intercepted a package from China destined to Winnipeg and alerted the police service's Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Winnipeg police took possession of the package on Aug 29 and found it contained a sex doll anatomically designed to look like a pre-pubescent child. The doll is illegal in Canada under child pornography laws.

"Approximately 20 anatomically correct female dolls ranging from newborn to early teens were located along with clothing/accessories intended for the dolls," police wrote in a news release. "Some of the dolls had been physically altered from their original state."

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with multiple child pornography offences. He was detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

It is the second arrest made by Winnipeg police in a month involving sex dolls designed to look like a child.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in the Silver Heights area on August 21 after a similar doll was intercepted by the CBSA.
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
I think the long term goal of society is to remove the genetic component that leads to being a PDF file. I think that it will be easier as more products come online that can bait these guys out. I don't have a problem with it.
 
I mean if he's relieving himself on dolls......... better than humans, better than the state paying for his jail/prison, and no children hurt in the process.

that tranny from mr beast was into the same shit, and it was passed off as art........... probably a good portion of japanese anime/hentai has either incest or pdf files.
 
chardog said:
In theory I think some of those laws are prosecuting victimless crimes for actions that should fall under freedom of expression or similar negative protections.

In practice no sane person would expend any serious political capital in defense of this particularly heinous class of criminals. Maybe if they're lucky a judge will strike one of these laws down but it would almost certainly be a judge who is appointed and not elected who would do so.
 
What happens in the future when the robot children become sentient, would it then be considered child sex trafficking and sexual molestation?
 
Well, looks like I'm screwed if they ever go through my Amazon account and find out that I once ordered inflatable sheep...
 
Has it been proven to be a genetic trait?
 
Is it genetic though? I know a lot of victims of child abuse turns into torpedos themselves.
 
