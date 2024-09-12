A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.



According to police, officers with the Canada Border Services Agency in Vancouver intercepted a package from China destined to Winnipeg and alerted the police service's Internet Child Exploitation unit.



Winnipeg police took possession of the package on Aug 29 and found it contained a sex doll anatomically designed to look like a pre-pubescent child. The doll is illegal in Canada under child pornography laws.



"Approximately 20 anatomically correct female dolls ranging from newborn to early teens were located along with clothing/accessories intended for the dolls," police wrote in a news release. "Some of the dolls had been physically altered from their original state."



A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with multiple child pornography offences. He was detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.



It is the second arrest made by Winnipeg police in a month involving sex dolls designed to look like a child.



A 41-year-old man was arrested in the Silver Heights area on August 21 after a similar doll was intercepted by the CBSA.