Social Second Boeing Whistlerblower Dead in Less Than Two Months

Boeing's hit squard is sure inventive with their methods. If it's Boeing, you ain't whistleblowing.
Joshua Dean, a former quality auditor at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems and one of the first whistleblowers to allege Spirit leadership had ignored manufacturing defects on the 737 MAX, died Tuesday morning after a struggle with a sudden, fast-spreading infection.

Known as Josh, Dean lived in Wichita, Kan., where Spirit is based. He was 45, had been in good health and was noted for having a healthy lifestyle.

He died after two weeks in critical condition, his aunt Carol Parsons said.

Spirit spokesperson Joe Buccino said: “Our thoughts are with Josh Dean’s family. This sudden loss is stunning news here and for his loved ones.”

Dean had given a deposition in a Spirit shareholder lawsuit and also filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration alleging “serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line” at Spirit.

Spirit fired Dean in April 2023, and he had filed a complaint with the Department of Labor alleging his termination was in retaliation for raising concerns related to aviation safety.

Parsons said Dean became ill and went to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing just over two weeks ago. He was intubated and developed pneumonia and then a serious bacterial infection, MRSA.

His condition deteriorated rapidly, and he was airlifted from Wichita to a hospital in Oklahoma City, Parsons said. There he was put on an ECMO machine, which circulates and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, taking over heart and lung function when a patient’s organs don’t work on their own.

His mother posted a message Friday on Facebook relating all those details and saying that Dean was “fighting for his life.”

He was heavily sedated and put on dialysis. A CT scan indicated he had suffered a stroke, his mom’s post said.

By the end, doctors were considering amputating both hands and both feet. “It was brutal what he went through,” Parsons said. “Heartbreaking.”
www.seattletimes.com

Whistleblower Josh Dean of Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has died

Joshua Dean, one of the first whistleblowers to allege Spirit AeroSystems execs had ignored manufacturing defects on the 737 MAX, died after a sudden illness.
It's a calculated risk flying commercially these days. From DEI hires in airlines, to shoddy manufacturing and engineering. It only gets worse from here.
 
RoastBeast said:
I like how people see this type of stuff unfold in front of their very eyes and then turn and call you a CTard when you mention it a year later.
Don't worry no matter what truth or fiction comes to light, you'll always be a CTard.
 
Folks think of Boeing as a passenger plane company and don't realize that they're one of the big 5 defense contractors. There are powerful people with an interest in protecting Boeing, people who know how to kill in creative ways. It's not a conspiracy theory.
 
Hey I know, let's cut their taxes and give them more taxpayer subsidies!! Surely that will make them not make planes that fall apart on runways and in the air...or unalive former employees who speak out against them.
 
Copper Burner said:
It's a calculated risk flying commercially these days. From DEI hires in airlines, to shoddy manufacturing and engineering. It only gets worse from here.
And I'm sure that all of this, just like all of the recent train derailments/accidents, had absolutely nothing to do with Trump rolling back safety and maintenance requirements for the airline and train industries, at the request of same said industries. So anti-establishment, that guy. So not beholden to corporate lobby interests.
 
