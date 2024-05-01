I’m a blue belt about to test for purple in a couple months and am on that edge of being really good against my piers but need to evolve a bit to get to that next level. Where I am currently having issues with, and currently only against one guy/body type is seated guard. I like to pass butterfly on my knees with a body lock and have Lachlan’s dvd on the pass. I have very good success with it but now that the arm crunch has become popular at my gym it’s a real battle the whole time. I also have a really hard time beating this one guys knee because he’s so tall all while constantly attacking for the undertook and arm drags; he is a fantastic guard player and consistently beats top black belts in competitions.



I worked the over under for a few months extensively and had great results, other than against this guy. I just can’t seem to beat his knee line and he uses that hook on the over side to flip me to the under side



I love ti force half guard and do near side under hook passes, but this guy keeps fighting for his hooks and won’t concede half guard, all while fighting for the under hook and shoulder crunch sweeps.



What are some of your more advanced seated guard passes? Is there a way to get a double under from half guard because that would negate his hooks? Is there a butterfly guard tozi pass, the way I do body lock passes is pretty much a tozi pass but I’m not sure if there are other options? I would love to do headquarters passing but I can’t get inside position on him, and would I have to have him on his back for that?