Season 16, you believe the stunt that the UFC pulled?

I would 100% bet that that particular coaches challenge was Dana White's idea.
It was designed to intentionally make Roy Nelson look bad/inferior.
There was no way he was going to come out looking good on those challenges, not least of all against a trim/fit dude like Carwin.
They could have picked anything, but they picked track and field, lol.
What a cheap shot.
Fact is, Nelson could fight. May not have been the best coach, may not be the most athletic looking, but he could fight.
Dana White clearly loving the intended effect:
Dana White clearly loving the intended effect: