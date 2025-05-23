Season 10, what was wrong with this season?

Home_Slice
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2022
- Messages
- 417
- Reaction score
- 291
I made a thread saying Rampage was behaving like a dick. But on watching the entire season, it's like everyone was behaving like a dick.
Kind of reminds me of when I was in bible camp, lol.
You believe that "Jon Madson" dude, "we'll try and knock some tears out of him", when talking about Zak.
I don't know what was up with this "Zak" dude but it just seems he was an engineer and smart dude and successful, and the entire rest of the cast tried to fuck with him, started by Wes Sims.
Then as McSweeney said, once Sims started talking smack, everyone else joined in.
Kind of reminds me of when I was in bible camp, lol.
You believe that "Jon Madson" dude, "we'll try and knock some tears out of him", when talking about Zak.
I don't know what was up with this "Zak" dude but it just seems he was an engineer and smart dude and successful, and the entire rest of the cast tried to fuck with him, started by Wes Sims.
Then as McSweeney said, once Sims started talking smack, everyone else joined in.
Last edited: