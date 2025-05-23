Season 10, what was wrong with this season?

I think the producers of the show, who were Reality TV guys (not MMA guys), used to pick one guy sometimes that had nothing to do in terms of MMA skills with the rest of the cast, who were cast through open mats or word-of-mouth of leading camps and managers

The goal is to create some drama because they will get picked at by the elite MMA fighters, and also show that being an MMA fighter or Ultimate Fighter is tough, and it's not something everyone can do

Zak was this guy on S10, S1 had the Canadian guy, S3 had a Karate guy, S5 had a guy named Weems who lost to Maynard in a few seconds

At some point, they got rid of those lads and even had a first round before entering the house