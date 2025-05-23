Season 10, what was wrong with this season?

I made a thread saying Rampage was behaving like a dick. But on watching the entire season, it's like everyone was behaving like a dick.

Kind of reminds me of when I was in bible camp, lol.

You believe that "Jon Madson" dude, "we'll try and knock some tears out of him", when talking about Zak.

I don't know what was up with this "Zak" dude but it just seems he was an engineer and smart dude and successful, and the entire rest of the cast tried to fuck with him, started by Wes Sims.

Then as McSweeney said, once Sims started talking smack, everyone else joined in.
 
I think the producers of the show, who were Reality TV guys (not MMA guys), used to pick one guy sometimes that had nothing to do in terms of MMA skills with the rest of the cast, who were cast through open mats or word-of-mouth of leading camps and managers
The goal is to create some drama because they will get picked at by the elite MMA fighters, and also show that being an MMA fighter or Ultimate Fighter is tough, and it's not something everyone can do
Zak was this guy on S10, S1 had the Canadian guy, S3 had a Karate guy, S5 had a guy named Weems who lost to Maynard in a few seconds
At some point, they got rid of those lads and even had a first round before entering the house
 
Koala said:
I think the producers of the show, who were Reality TV guys (not MMA guys), used to pick one guy sometimes that had nothing to do in terms of MMA skills with the rest of the cast, who were cast through open mats or word-of-mouth of leading camps and managers
The goal is to create some drama because they will get picked at by the elite MMA fighters, and also show that being an MMA fighter or Ultimate Fighter is tough, and it's not something everyone can do
Zak was this guy on S10, S1 had the Canadian guy, S3 had a Karate guy, S5 had a guy named Weems who lost to Maynard in a few seconds
At some point, they got rid of those lads and even had a first round before entering the house
Yeah, this. They seemed to deliberately pick one guy that had no business being in there, back in the day.
 
McSweeney seemed like an absolute tool on this season also.

Especially in the last episode.
 
