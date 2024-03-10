Sean wants Ilia, Ilia wants Islam: Weird Scenario

Fatback96
I was waiting for this to happen. Everyone wants a second belt nowadays *yawn. What happens when you want a second belt, but that second belt holder wants a second belt as well?
So everyone is just going to be defending their belts against lower weight class title holders now, not against actual contenders? If Islam fights Ilia, that’ll have been 3 title defenses against the FW champion, and 0 defenses against ranked lightweights. Does that even count as a champion at that point?