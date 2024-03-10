Sean wants Ilia, Ilia wants Islam: Weird Scenario

ilia-responds-to-suga-callout-v0-sqq2qddkohnc1.jpeg



I was waiting for this to happen. Everyone wants a second belt nowadays *yawn. What happens when you want a second belt, but that second belt holder wants a second belt as well?

So everyone is just going to be defending their belts against lower weight class title holders now, not against actual contenders? If Islam fights Ilia, that’ll have been 3 title defenses against the FW champion, and 0 defenses against ranked lightweights. Does that even count as a champion at that point?
 
Its an extra championship pay and all the glory but Topuria should take notes on how the last that tried did, cause he is the same size as him...too small for LW.
 
Solution: Everybody stays in their own division as none of them are remotely deserving yet and have lists of contenders to defend against. I’m really souring on these double champ fights, just seems like champions trying to get a free title shot without risking anything.
 
I was waiting for this to happen. Everyone wants a second belt nowadays *yawn. What happens when you want a second belt, but that second belt holder wants a second belt as well?

So everyone is just going to be defending their belts against lower weight class title holders now, not against actual contenders? If Islam fights Ilia, that’ll have been 3 title defenses against the FW champion, and 0 defenses against ranked lightweights. Does that even count as a champion at that point?
Islam wants Leon, Leon wants DDP
 
If only everyone would stfu and defend their titles
This. It’d be great if people actually defended their belts against contenders within their own division rather than wanting to fight the champion that’s in a division above them.
 
Not sure how you spun that into a way to shit on Islam. The only one he's requested was the only guy ahead of him on the p4p list.

Topuria thinking he should get a shot at the LW belt is moronic. Omalley and Topuria would be the most interesting of the champ vs champ matchups, and clearly a bigger fight than Merab, but either fight is fine.

"Superfights" should be when the guy from the lower division is ranked higher p4p and there isn't a big fight with a contender. Maybe if the contender is really boring they could skip the line for a superfight, but Topuria hasn't defended 1 time, so he's the last guy who should get another title fight in another division.
 
If Sean goes up the Dana should strip belt instantly and make Merab v ??? A real title fight.
 
Fuck that , they all have plenty of challenges in their own division
 
