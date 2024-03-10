Sean wants Ilia, Ilia wants Islam: Weird Scenario

Not sure how you spun that into a way to shit on Islam. The only one he's requested was the only guy ahead of him on the p4p list.



Topuria thinking he should get a shot at the LW belt is moronic. Omalley and Topuria would be the most interesting of the champ vs champ matchups, and clearly a bigger fight than Merab, but either fight is fine.



"Superfights" should be when the guy from the lower division is ranked higher p4p and there isn't a big fight with a contender. Maybe if the contender is really boring they could skip the line for a superfight, but Topuria hasn't defended 1 time, so he's the last guy who should get another title fight in another division.