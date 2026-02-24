Sean Strickland vs Rich Franklin

Bisping couldn't beat Wand but Rich did however Mike beat Anderson, something Rich couldn't do twice.Rich was a solid fighter and well-rounded, but I don't see him outstriking Sean or taking him down. Strickland wins a semi-competitive fight IMO. Rich was good enough to beat an aging Wand twice after losing to Anderson (something Bisping couldn't do), but I don't see him having an answer to the jab/Philly Shell/teep game of Sean.
Mike beat Anderson an entire decade after the first Rich vs Anderson fight. Also he looked like he got hit by a car
well rich franklin was just a guy and strickland is a world class fighter. so pretty easy answerWho do you think would have won this fight
I’m talking even post Silva beating
It’s an interesting fight
Franklin is very underrated here.. he lost only to the best I've mean damn Lyoto,Vitor,Anderson,Griffin,Hendo and Le all were killers and champs. Imo it would be close fight between Sean and Franklin
How is the former UFC champion "just a guy"? Wtfwell rich franklin was just a guy and strickland is a world class fighter. so pretty easy answer
Love Andy but he couldn't do shit until Bisping dropped his mouthpiece and Anday saw it and still blasted him.At least with his example they both fought an aging Wand.
Bisping vs Anderson was a weird fight. Andy looked like he won every exchange he engaged, but he did not engage nearly enough to win the fight. And yet he still thought he won. Twice.Bisping couldn't beat Wand but Rich did however Mike beat Anderson, something Rich couldn't do twice.
MMA Math is only accurate with Yuji NagataMMA Math fails are funny.
Mike only looks like that because of the unsportsmanlike flying knee, he was piecing Anderson up.At least with his example they both fought an aging Wand.
