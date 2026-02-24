Sean Strickland vs Rich Franklin

Rich was a solid fighter and well-rounded, but I don't see him outstriking Sean or taking him down. Strickland wins a semi-competitive fight IMO. Rich was good enough to beat an aging Wand twice after losing to Anderson (something Bisping couldn't do), but I don't see him having an answer to the jab/Philly Shell/teep game of Sean.
 
mkt said:
Bisping couldn't beat Wand but Rich did however Mike beat Anderson, something Rich couldn't do twice.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
At least with his example they both fought an aging Wand.

Mike beat Anderson an entire decade after the first Rich vs Anderson fight. Also he looked like he got hit by a car while Anderson looks like he just did a Karate sparring session at the local YMCA

1771912616395.png

mkt said:
Agreed. Fight wise is probably looks like the Strickland vs Imavov fight. Imavov landed nice legs kicks and the occasional power shot but Strickland grinded it out with solid jabs and clinch work.
 
It’s a different game now, Strickland is good at what he does I think he’d get a late TKO. Which is no slight on Rich, I think fighters and their coaches are master game planners these days and the rules are stagnant. If you’re a specialist like Rich then a more well rounded guy will find a way to stink out the fight (while doing no damage) which is facilitated by the stale rule set. The rules are hurting the entertainment value.
 
Siauliai said:
Franklin is very underrated here.. he lost only to the best I've mean damn Lyoto,Vitor,Anderson,Griffin,Hendo and Le all were killers and champs. Imo it would be close fight between Sean and Franklin
Strickland at MW has only lost to Poatan, DDP and Cannonier. 2 of those guys he went to SDs against that many thought he won. He has a much better wins list than Franklin at MW too. Franklin's losses are respectable, but his resume leaves much to be desired. A 29-28 decision against Okami is by far his best win at MW, which is a really good win, but nothing special.

I think it'd be competitive, but can't see Franklin winning 3 rounds. Strickland has only been dropped or KO'd at MW against Poatan too, so the likelihood of Franklin finding a finish is extremely low. He's not submitting him. Strickland is the better, higher output striker, more defensively responsible and his jab is one of the toughest to deal with in MMA. The only guy who's been able to decisively figure out his jab and defense is a generational two-division kickboxing champion, who is at worst #2 MW kickboxer ever (behind Levin, if that) and one of the most destructive punchers and strikers in MMA history.

Strickland is not giving him the openings to land the counter KOs he found on other fighters, and Strickland would be dictating the majority of the striking sequences with his jab and overall defense. I think Franklin could find a TD here and there and his body/leg kicks would score (especially when he back-steps into southpaw while circling, which most current MWs are clueless against), get him a round, maybe 2 (probably similar stylistically to how Abus won round 1 or one of DDP's rounds). But it's tough to see how he beats Strickland over 5 rounds. A clear 49-46/48-47 Strickland type of win seems most likely.
 
i've never believed in the evolution of MMA, but what allowed Franklin to dominate his era for a while probably wouldn't be enough today imo.
"Franklin weight" is much more common, and the average skillset is better distributed, with many top athletes better prepared in at least one single discipline.
Strickland is exactly one of those people who is good at everything and excellent at a couple of things.
 
560ti said:
Love Andy but he couldn't do shit until Bisping dropped his mouthpiece and Anday saw it and still blasted him.
Poor sportsmanship by the Spider.
Yes I know protect yourself at all times. But Andy saw it was his chance since for thr whole fight he couldn't do much. Then tried the walkoff KO.
Andy is one of my absolute favorites and I was rooting for him always, but Bisping deserved that win based on grit alone. Andy preferred to dance around and cheapshot him. I think I was a bit pissed when the fight happened that he lost but as time has passed I'm glad he lost that night.
 
Rich Franklin < SStricklad < Poor Benjamin
 
Volume is always a weird factor to predict how fighters deal with. I think Rich is a more skilled fighter overall, but that doesn't mean he wins.

dipstickjimmy said:
Bisping vs Anderson was a weird fight. Andy looked like he won every exchange he engaged, but he did not engage nearly enough to win the fight. And yet he still thought he won. Twice.

That's not to say he wasn't prevented from engaging a lot because of Mike's pressure and volume, but there was a lot of bad fight IQ on Silva's side.
 
Rich has much more weapons and great cardio, I'll say Rich by KO round 2
 
Rich by however he wants.

franklin_quarry_original.gif
 
560ti said:
Mike only looks like that because of the unsportsmanlike flying knee, he was piecing Anderson up.
 
