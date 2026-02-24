Sean Strickland vs Rich Franklin

Siauliai said: Franklin is very underrated here.. he lost only to the best I've mean damn Lyoto,Vitor,Anderson,Griffin,Hendo and Le all were killers and champs. Imo it would be close fight between Sean and Franklin Click to expand...

Strickland at MW has only lost to Poatan, DDP and Cannonier. 2 of those guys he went to SDs against that many thought he won. He has a much better wins list than Franklin at MW too. Franklin's losses are respectable, but his resume leaves much to be desired. A 29-28 decision against Okami is by far his best win at MW, which is a really good win, but nothing special.I think it'd be competitive, but can't see Franklin winning 3 rounds. Strickland has only been dropped or KO'd at MW against Poatan too, so the likelihood of Franklin finding a finish is extremely low. He's not submitting him. Strickland is the better, higher output striker, more defensively responsible and his jab is one of the toughest to deal with in MMA. The only guy who's been able to decisively figure out his jab and defense is a generational two-division kickboxing champion, who is at worst #2 MW kickboxer ever (behind Levin, if that) and one of the most destructive punchers and strikers in MMA history.Strickland is not giving him the openings to land the counter KOs he found on other fighters, and Strickland would be dictating the majority of the striking sequences with his jab and overall defense. I think Franklin could find a TD here and there and his body/leg kicks would score (especially when he back-steps into southpaw while circling, which most current MWs are clueless against), get him a round, maybe 2 (probably similar stylistically to how Abus won round 1 or one of DDP's rounds). But it's tough to see how he beats Strickland over 5 rounds. A clear 49-46/48-47 Strickland type of win seems most likely.