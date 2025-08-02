Hog-train
Pretty crazy that Republicans are finally waking up to how cucked the US is to Israel.
Most Dems are already against Israel's current actions and now a growing percentage of Republicans are becoming disillusioned. Will this turn the tide of the unfettered support we've been giving Israel for decades?
