International Sean Strickland Vows To Vote Democrat over Israel

Pretty crazy that Republicans are finally waking up to how cucked the US is to Israel.

Most Dems are already against Israel's current actions and now a growing percentage of Republicans are becoming disillusioned. Will this turn the tide of the unfettered support we've been giving Israel for decades?


 
LOL @ 55 IQ Strickland not having a clue about bipartisan support for Israel. That's the whole conundrum here. And the whole purpose behind an Epstein using the honeypot for both sides of the aisle.

Hey Sean....instead of talking, start reading....dummy.
 
*SIGH*

The dumbest of your political allies are actually helping your opposition, regardless if they know they are.
 
Pretty crazy that Republicans are finally waking up to how cucked the US is to Israel.

Most Dems are already against Israel's current actions and now a growing percentage of Republicans are becoming disillusioned. Will this turn the tide of the unfettered support we've been giving Israel for decades?


His initial tweet didn't really age well, considering the "war" with Iran amounted to nothing more than targeted strikes that put that country back in it's place for a while.
 
If he also puts a Palestinian Flag on his social media profiles... that will fix everything.

