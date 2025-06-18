Sean Strickland to Trump: “America doesn’t want to be involved in this war”

Anyone with common sense could see this coming. The warning signs were like neon signs for years that were there. Everyone knew it and was warned, but still they elected him. You MAGA wanted to believe a pathalogical liar and narcissist who thinks the whole world revolves around him so enjoy the suffering this pink goof is going to cause to people in the middle east (and other countries).

How could anyone with even remotely something resembling intelligence, ignore the fact that he trashes every single person who does not suck up to him. The only two people who he licks the boots of regardless of how they mock him, are Viktor Orban and Vladmir Putin. Two dictators who have been in power unconditionally.

Much like those MAGA supporters who were all gung-ho on Trump until their own livelihood goit affected, they turned on him. It is all fine and dandy as long as it is not happening to MAGA people. I am sure you will not care and will be laughing because as long as it does not hurt you, everything is great.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Oh yea bc globohomo uniparty hates wars.

They would have stayed out.

Right.
 
Unavoidably war room, so let's get this party started.

He should listen to the people who elected him? Maybe the people who elected him should have listened to him before voting. You wanted the type of guy who backs Israel, appeals towards military might, doesn't pay by the rules, and doesn't listen to suits. Now you got a guy who will back Israel into strikes and war without any kind of necessary approval from congress despite his own advisors saying they weren't developing nuclear weapons because he just thinks they are.

You get what you pay for. No buyers remorse for the obvious defects to your purchase
 
I’m not American. However if I was, I would never vote for Republicans or Democrats. Both parties are funded and have AIPAC lobbyists. Israel runs America.
 
