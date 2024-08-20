Media Sean Strickland thinks Izzy is "not that good".

When did this interview take.llace? Sean was going on about how tough Izzy was going to be before, he walked through him and ok, we get it. Fighters have these type of opinions about one another, based on their actual experiences and sometimes they are being disingenuous during praise or criticism.

If I beat someone for a belt, belittling their skill level doesn't do a whole lot for your win and it's credibility, but this may be his true feelings.
 
He is 100% right. Izzy is good for MW division, which is in bad state and been for a while. He is also one dimensional, and no fighter really pressed him on his glaring weakness. Also, as good of a kickboxer he is, he is often takes a defensively minded approach against fighters that are clearly outmatched both physically and skillfully. I was never really impressed with Izzy with the amount of praise he was getting as a top echelon fighter. I will not however, say "he was never my friend/good", just that he was overvalued a bit, but obviously a very accomplished champion.
 
Izzy is good, but he definitely has glaring holes in his grappling and his defense, that for various reasons, weren't being exploited until recently. The biggest thing, for me, is his "defense" of backing out with his hands down and his chin high. How he survived kickboxing like that, I have no idea.
 
Well nobody has beaten Israel that decisively. Alex numerous KO's over him are more flashy but Sean wrecked Israel's shit for 25 minutes
 
Izzy's not the same guy today he was 2 or 3 years ago. He's got a "speed kills" kind of style and after years of hard fights that will catch up to you when you lose half a step. Mid-30s is a ripe old age for a high risk counterstriker.
 
You ain't supposed to put bad words in thread titles ban this man

As far as Strickland goes he needs to STFU he's the one that isn't that good his fighting style puts me to sleep plus he's a shit person
 
jx820 said:
Click to expand...
Agreed. Losing only previously to a much larger Jan and Alex before winning his belt back.

Meanwhile when Sean lost to fighters who were never contenders at WW.

Plus his style is painful to watch.
 
Sean took Izzy to school when they fought, he’s earned the right make his statement.


Fight wasn’t even close.
 
