He is 100% right. Izzy is good for MW division, which is in bad state and been for a while. He is also one dimensional, and no fighter really pressed him on his glaring weakness. Also, as good of a kickboxer he is, he is often takes a defensively minded approach against fighters that are clearly outmatched both physically and skillfully. I was never really impressed with Izzy with the amount of praise he was getting as a top echelon fighter. I will not however, say "he was never my friend/good", just that he was overvalued a bit, but obviously a very accomplished champion.