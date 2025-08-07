  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Sean Strickland tells DDP to prepare for extremely pressure on the ground against khamzat

S

ShaggyDoyle

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 13, 2025
Messages
132
Reaction score
572


Sean Strickland says Dricus Du Plessis needs to be ready for extreme pressure on the ground to beat Khamzat Chimaev. 💪🥶

"Dricus has better standup than Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling. I've been training with these Dagi f***ing terrorists my entire life. I know how to get up from these guys and withstand a storm. I don’t know if he [Dricus] has encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard. Dricus really has to be ready for an extreme amount of pressure on the ground. If he can withstand that, he’s gonna beat him [Khamzat]."
 
Bumzat is going to get pounded by the KING OF AFRICA :cool:
 
I bet Strickland thought he sounded smart saying that like it was some top secret information only a select few were aware of.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
My prediction for DDP vs Chimaev
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
joy2day
The UFC doesn't like Belal
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
spinitch
S
Unheralded Truth
Team Khamzat sharing details on the fight camp for DDP
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
fortheo
fortheo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,342
Messages
57,658,788
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top