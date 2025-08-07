Sean Strickland tells DDP to prepare for extremely pressure on the ground against khamzat

ShaggyDoyle
Sean Strickland says Dricus Du Plessis needs to be ready for extreme pressure on the ground to beat Khamzat Chimaev.
"Dricus has better standup than Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling. I've been training with these Dagi f***ing terrorists my entire life. I know how to get up from these guys and withstand a storm. I don’t know if he [Dricus] has encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard. Dricus really has to be ready for an extreme amount of pressure on the ground. If he can withstand that, he’s gonna beat him [Khamzat]."