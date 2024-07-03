Black9
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 1,016
- Reaction score
- 5,417
After that Navy Seal comments Strickland had
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We now don’t have to see those dumb comments on TikTok saying a Navy Seal can beat MMA fighters in a fight <a href="https://t.co/xNAKpTJH01">pic.twitter.com/xNAKpTJH01</a></p>— Elon Rakhmonov (@ElonRakhmonov) <a href="">July 2, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We now don’t have to see those dumb comments on TikTok saying a Navy Seal can beat MMA fighters in a fight <a href="https://t.co/xNAKpTJH01">pic.twitter.com/xNAKpTJH01</a></p>— Elon Rakhmonov (@ElonRakhmonov) <a href="">July 2, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>