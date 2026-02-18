Media Sean Strickland slams Rousey and Carano "It's retarded, two middle-aged women going through menopause"

"It's fucking retarded. Ronda was an Olympian that was a multi-time world champion, and Gina Carano was pretty in a time when women’s MMA sucked."

"I mean, it’s still not very good, but when Gina Carano was fighting, it was significantly worse. Ronda Rousey is gonna fucking steamroll her, and people
are just gonna watch two middle-aged women, fucking going through menopause fight each other. It's like... Yeah, I don't know. I have no interest in that.
Who gives a fuck?"

 
JKS said:
Well that's the point, I don't think it will be entertaining. It's two heavily retired former fighters who will be fighting at a much lower level.
I will be entertained seeing them walk out and seeing Ronda armbar Gina in 1 min, shrug. To be honest, just seeing Gina in fighting shape and back in the cage is worth the Netflix sub.
 
Gina is gonna yokozuna
giphy.gif
 
Strickland is existentially grappling with the realization that even in his prime let alone 17 years post retired he would not be able fight on Netflix or be considered relevant enough to do so. Tough for him to deal with.
 
