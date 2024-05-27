Media Sean Strickland seems more emotionally unwell than usual

Corrado Soprano

Corrado Soprano

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 24, 2012
Messages
4,752
Reaction score
19,953
Strickland hasn’t been the same since DDP brought up his daddy issues. I have never seen trash talk cut so deeply and effect someone for this long after.

That comment exposed Strickland. Sean is known for saying outlandish things about everyone and crossing boundaries but he literally cried when it was directed at him.

This is a video from today and he doesn’t seem the same. His confidence is gone and his soul is crushed. That Ether still burning his soul slow.

Cliffs:
-Strickland hasn’t gotten over “Daddy” comment by DDP

-Exposed as a hypocrite. Someone who can dish it out but can’t take it.

-He’s still reeling from that comment and is emotionally broken.

 
Strickland is a literal manbaby, anyone that thinks otherwise is actually retarded at this point. Still like him though, his antics are amusing to say the least and he seems like a genuine person even if he's mentally stunted
 
It's a cliche but it is very true. People like Sean are walking embodiments of everything they hate. They hate others for being sensitive but they are more sensitive than anyone else. They tell others to stop being so emotional, but they spend every waking moment with uncontrollable anger and sadness (both emotions).

Fame is deadly to people like Sean. He desperately needs a dose of reality and either a therapist or stern, trustworthy loved one to set him straight on a path of mental improvement. I don't like the guy at all but I'm hoping his life can be a success story of what can happen when you take mental health seriously, and not a cautionary tale of how violent and lonely lives tend to end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Corrado Soprano
Sean Strickland continues to get verbally destroyed
14 15 16
Replies
308
Views
15K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Corrado Soprano
Sean Strickland has been having a horrible month
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
PhilMcCavity
P
Kowboy On Sherdog
Despite UFC Success, Sean Strickland Reveals He’s Still 'Mentally Unwell'
8 9 10
Replies
181
Views
6K
shunyata
shunyata
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus du Plessis reveals DM conversation with Sean Strickland
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
4K
Dirty Frank
Dirty Frank
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus Du Plessis Doesn’t Regret Sean Strickland Trash Talk
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
4K
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,052
Messages
55,601,713
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top