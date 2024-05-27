Strickland hasn’t been the same since DDP brought up his daddy issues. I have never seen trash talk cut so deeply and effect someone for this long after.



That comment exposed Strickland. Sean is known for saying outlandish things about everyone and crossing boundaries but he literally cried when it was directed at him.



This is a video from today and he doesn’t seem the same. His confidence is gone and his soul is crushed. That Ether still burning his soul slow.



Cliffs:

-Strickland hasn’t gotten over “Daddy” comment by DDP



-Exposed as a hypocrite. Someone who can dish it out but can’t take it.



-He’s still reeling from that comment and is emotionally broken.



