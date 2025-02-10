  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Sean Strickland Reveals Nose Was Broken 'In Six Places' at UFC 312

Sean Strickland is taking his loss against Dricus Du Plessis in stride.

Sean Strickland Reveals Nose Was Broken 'In Six Places' at UFC 312

Sean Strickland is taking his loss against Dricus Du Plessis in stride.
Strickland challenged Du Plessis in a middleweight title rematch at UFC 312 this past weekend in Australia. Du Plessis defended his title via a lopsided unanimous decision, also leaving Strickland with a shattered nose. Addressing his injury, Strickland said that his nose is so badly broken that it was easy to reset.

“Hey, what up, guys? We’ve been here once or twice. I’m so grateful for you guys’ support. You guys are so awesome, win or lose, you guys always ride and I appreciate you,” Strickland said on Instagram. “Dricus, f—king hats off, hell of a fight, broke my nose in six places. The silver lining is my nose is so broken it’s really easy to reset, so that was a new experience.”

Strickland further thanked his fans who continue to support him while urging them to take inspiration from him during difficult times.

“I’ll be quick. I get so many messages from fans, friends, family, like, ‘Hold your head up, it’s OK.’ You guys, I’m good dude. Losing sucks, but like we all lose in life and I talk to so many people whether they lose their job, their girlfriend breaks up with them, and they just find themselves in this hole, but like, me, I love the misery, I love the suffering,” Strickland said. “Because when you’re miserable, when you’re in pain, when you’re suffering, the moment that’s gone, and it will end, it will be a new day, a better day, life’s good. So I’m grateful and being grateful kind of keeps my head up. For you guys going through it, look at me, I just broke my nose in front of millions of people. It f—-ing sucks. I lost a fight, and I’ve still got to wake up tomorrow and hold my head up and be, like, ‘Hey man, it’s a new day. Got to sack up and be a man. So for you guys going through it, look at me, and I hope that, f—-ing, your day gets better.”

Strickland initially lost the title via split decision against Du Plessis at UFC 297 last year in Canada. Du Plessis went on to defend his strap against Israel Adesanya via submission at UFC 305 later that year. Meanwhile Strickland earned an emphatic decision win over Paulo Costa and insisted on a title rematch. The Xtreme Couture representative was criticized for inactivity and the lack of willingness to go for broke during his loss against “Stillknocks” at UFC 312.



At least he received universal acclaim for his efforts from the MMA fanbase

Trying to reset it himself really shows how tough he is, that had to have been extremely painful
Absolutely, really hate Sean didn't bring the pain of that broken schnozz to DDP.

Congrats to DDP, he made the adjustments to properly whoop Sean this time.
 
Yeah. Unreal. Right after DDP smashed it I thought he was already trying to reset himself during the fight it looked like. Wasn’t just pawing at the blood.
I'm not particularly a fan of his, but I admire the toughness. Anyone who has ever had a break or dislocation and reset it themselves knows it is about as far away from pleasant as it gets. I can't imagine it being your nose, I bet that sucked hard
 
I find it extremely entertaining how the “technical striker” got out smarted by the “sloppy brawler”

DDP showing new wrinkles to his game, if he manages to get past Chimaev, I’m not sure if there’s anyone at MW who can take his belt.
 
Just reset it and get back at it. That's badass. I was hoping he would've made a comeback in the fight from that point but it was not going to happen.
 
