Media Sean Strickland refuses to climb ladder "if the MW shot isn't for me, I start boxing"

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,596
Reaction score
6,299
He says the UFC must know why he lost, that it was because Canada is a liberal country so they don't like his takes.

OK, the guy is dense so nothing new under the sun. But apparently it's on the level of him thinking he shouldn't take normal fights:




Thoughts?
 
Yeah just leave bro. Would be cool to not see his name in UFC discussion.
 
Who would have that Strickland of all people would become this massive whiner playing the victim card any chance he gets. He makes fun of everyone but you can’t make fun of his trauma. Says fighters now a days are cowards/complainers, won’t accept fight unless it’s a title shot.
 
Strickland is only going to get booked top fights at MW now after closely losing title. Colby already wrote the book on how to get another title shot, just fight an easy matchup and win and wait. Do guys want to skip winning one fight after losing title?
 
Toronto hasn’t won a cup in almost 60 years , you think if we had any way to influence the outcome of sporting events we would waste it on this bozo because he talked like an emotionally underdeveloped juvenile delinquent before his cage fight ?
The fuck outta here
 
He forgot what his schtick is. He’s supposed to not care and just be thankful there’s a place for the world’s most violent man to go to so that he doesn’t end up in prison.
 
"Sorry Sean, best we can do for you is a Brendan Allen rematch in the UFC Apex."

- Dana White

giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media ESPN interview with Khamzat Chimaev - DDP vs Strickland reaction, if he's next for the title etc.
Replies
11
Views
750
HP_Nut
H
Unheralded Truth
Media Bisping tells DDP to accept that Chimaev is the no.1 guy for next titleshot
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis
Replies
0
Views
456
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,883
Messages
55,314,217
Members
174,733
Latest member
Bob Gnuheart

Share this page

Back
Top