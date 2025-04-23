Media Sean Strickland Pummels Another Influencer

He's probably doing this because he can't win a professional fight, so he needs to feed his ego.
 
This truly bothers me. I get it if it was a charlie Zelner situation where he was ripping wilder and his family for awhile until wilder beat the piss out of him. But I don’t think this youtuber was talking any personal trash like that. Strickland needs to stick to sparring pros. Not people who can’t or don’t know how to fight. Even if the guy wanted to spar him, just say no.
 
these influencers are trash but i would love to see one of these bums throw a hail mary and rock Strickland out of his socks as he walks forward so nonchalant

also it's funny how he never KOs any of these guys. Jake Paul would've laid these dude's down like The Undertaker.
 
I fucking hate Strickland. Not even fighter bashing just asshole bashing. Watching that shit is just fucked up there’s no fucking reason to pick on those that can’t fight back to that degree even if they asked for it. He could toy with them and make them look foolish without trying to give them CTE speed pass. Elbows to the back of the head of an untrained non athlete is disgusting. They aren’t fighters… he’s just a dick.
 
