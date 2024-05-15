Media Sean Strickland: "Paulo Costa - The Coward, Weak Man STILL Hasn't Signed Contract For UFC 302 Yet"

No surprise there
 
Another 9 months of Costa fight news without any contracts ever getting signed.


2018: 1
2019: 1
2020: 1
2021: 1
2022: 1
2023: 0
2024: 1


I guess we already got our Costa fight 2024, now it's back to social media and ads
 
The wall in the bacground has too many tools and not enough guns. Sean can do better.
 
This guy cries about his mental health and then he starts calling someone else weak and invites them to therapy...
 
Sean might be one of the men most in need of therapy that I've ever seen. Used to be a fan but he's become so unlikeable. Can't decide if he's crying and expressing his feelings or hating men for doing exactly what he did
 
People whined about Costa saying he hadn't yet signed for the Whittaker fight when they announced it and he still showed up and fought.

This is a nothing story and really shouldn't balloon into a multi-page thread but Sherdog loves the drama so I'm sure it will.
 
Ever since this Costa contract situation began a while back, there's been a few interesting things come up about how it functions.
I don't remember which fighter said this(also maybe I'm not remembering it correctly either), but I believe he said that they'll sign the bout agreement contract super late most of the time, on fight week even. So basically the fight will be "confirmed" off of only a verbal agreement.

And Costa hasn't really given any hints that he's not showing to this one through his socials like he did a few other times. Quite the opposite by the way he's been promoting it so I think he'll be there.
 
