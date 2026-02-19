



Should the winner of this fight leapfrog Imavov for the title shot?



"I don't fucking know, dude... I mean, here is the thing, dude. It's like, do you wanna see two fucking terrorist muslims fight each other? Right, what are we?

No one gives a... I mean, again, more than likely Chimaev is gonna take down Imavov and just fucking dry hump him for fucking... And nobody gives a fuck about

two fucking foreigners fighting."



"But the thing about Chimaev, dude. It's like, how inactive is he gonna be, right? Let's just say this fight does happen, when is it supposed to happen?

Yeah, may be funny and bring us fucking terrorists at the White House. But no, I mean, wouldn't surprise me with this fucking administration. You know, I feel

like Trump would do that. I mean, they bring Ali Abezisabazov to the fucking, like, wasn't he on stage with Trump? Right? Like dude, didn't you get caught with

fake passports and became an FBI informant? Like, what the fuck are you doing there with the president of the United States?"



"But dude, life is weird man. Like there's that viral clip of Tiki that like goes and knock out the streamer, which was a sucker punch by the way. Everyone's like

'Oh, it was so dope that you did that.' Like, was it dope? You had a cup and you sucker punched a guy in the face. What would be dope would be to say 'alright man,

you wanna fucking fight? Make the circle.' That's what a fucking man does, dude. What a woman beating fucking rapist does, like, that's what he does.

To me, he's kinda being a little bitch. If you're gonna fight the man, you at least give him the option."



"Life is weird man, so when you're talking about Chimaev, him going to the White House? He's friends with a fucking warlord dictator that murders people.

So yeah, it wouldn't surprise me with this administration. Puts a fucking terrorist on the White House card... I guess the perfect person to fight him there would be

me right? The last real fucking American in the UFC. Now, we got some other guys. Zach Reese is a good American. But back to Chimaev, it's like, it's kinda

hard dude, because let's say he does fight Imanov or whatever, in every fucking fight this guy gets hurt. Mysterious injuries like 'oh, I broke my hand' or 'my ovaries hurt',

I did this, I did that. Like dude, you never produced an X-ray or produced an MRI. And yet after every fight you have to take like a year off, are you that big of a bitch?"



"So I don't know man, I think it will be just curious to see his trajectory now, and actually how many times a year he fights, you know? But like, when you're him,

do you have to fight? When you're fucking sucking off Cordeiro (Kings MMA founder) and when you get gifted fucking G-wagons like nothing. I mean, how much

money do you think that guy also gets from that Chechnyan warlord? Probably it's a ton, so for him it's not necessarily about fighting. It's about having a belt for

as long as possible, and that's why they're going with a guy who will just fucking hit on it and gets injured. Yeah."