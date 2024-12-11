Media Sean Strickland met the great Bradley Martin # awkward

I mean Sean obviously doesn't know who the guy is lol - not everyone followers influencers
 
That's the best way Strickland could have handle the situation, Bradley Martin is a nobody that doesn't deserve any kind of attention.
 
Not a big social media guy but if Martin though he was the alpha there he would have said something to Strickland.. He knows where to put on his tough guy image
 
Bradley Martin is an athletic bodybuilder who thinks the streets favors strength and darkness
 
Brad is one of the most well known body building influencers and actually knows his shit

So, he isn't nobody
 
Can't stand these self-proclaimed "influencers" <DisgustingHHH>
 
