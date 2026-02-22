Sean Strickland is quietly one of the greatest MW of all time

Fluffy should’ve got a TS and he stopped him in 3
Hernandez was overmatched the entire time and looked a level below
i think he's a huge problem for a lot of history's mws. i really do believe he's a difficult stylstic match, up you have to have one shot ko power basically. he's very strong at anti grappling. he's like a better bisping.Awesome performance but no hes not hahaha
Irrational hatred always clouds the judgement of these retards.People won't admit it cause he says dumb things on the mic. Hence why 65% of sherdumbs voted for fluffy to win.
I think he's in the top 5 imo. Especially if he wins the belt again.Awesome performance but no hes not hahaha
BOOK It DaNERStrickland does what did to Hernandez to Chimaev
Should be 1-1 with dricus I thought he beat him when they fought in Canadai think he's a huge problem for a lot of history's mws. i really do he's a difficult stylstic match up you have to have one shot ko power basically, he's very strong at anti grappling. he's like a better bisping.
he's gotta be higher than whittaker in all time mw rankings at least. he's top 10 all time at mw imo. only losses to periera, dricus and a split to jared
Sure, I thought dricus won personally, but it was a very competitive fight and as far as losses go, It's the kind that you can look at and not detract too much from. same with his lost to Jared.Should be 1-1 with dricus I thought he beat him when they fought in Canada