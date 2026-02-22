Sean Strickland is quietly one of the greatest MW of all time

Istryker said:
Fluffy should’ve got a TS and he stopped him in 3
Hernandez was overmatched the entire time and looked a level below
'Suga Daddy' said:
Awesome performance but no hes not hahaha
i think he's a huge problem for a lot of history's mws. i really do believe he's a difficult stylstic match, up you have to have one shot ko power basically. he's very strong at anti grappling. he's like a better bisping.

he's gotta be higher than whittaker in all time mw rankings at least. he's top 10 all time at mw imo. only losses to periera, dricus and a split to jared
 
Bizarely conservative with his energy. Minimal movements. And then mid round 3 when he is hurt, emptied the whole gas tank. Cause his defensive is so good he uses minimal everything. His cardio might be normal and it just comes of superior cause he throws very light and does minimal moves.
 
If he got that rightful decision against DDP in their first fight this would actually be true.

People can't put their saltiness aside and acknowledge what a fantastic fighter he is.

Fluffy was supposed to be the bOoGeYmAn of the division and he got completely schooled by Sean.
 
flektarn said:
People won't admit it cause he says dumb things on the mic. Hence why 65% of sherdumbs voted for fluffy to win.
I thought fluffy was gonna win with his wrestling. I thought it was gonna go the distance knowing it was gonna be a war because Strickland is a game opponent. I was absolutely wrong. Strickland showed the fuck up tonight. Great performance from Strickland.
 
What the hell?

Despite betting on him, he looked massively hittable.....sorry, he was hit a lot, stood upright to be easily taken down, reacted to faints, etc, he's not as awkwardly easy to Crack. Fluffy got him a lot but Sean's defense is nuts. He either took the shots and fluffy has that name for a reason (best to get rid of it) or sean is like Jon Jones. Jones has gotten hit flush but leans away from the extreme power.

Bottom line, still want sean to go away.
 
RockyLockridge said:
i think he's a huge problem for a lot of history's mws. i really do he's a difficult stylstic match up you have to have one shot ko power basically, he's very strong at anti grappling. he's like a better bisping.

he's gotta be higher than whittaker in all time mw rankings at least. he's top 10 all time at mw imo. only losses to periera, dricus and a split to jared
Should be 1-1 with dricus I thought he beat him when they fought in Canada
 
