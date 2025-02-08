  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Sean Strickland Having Health Issues - Being Monitored By Doctors

That Staph infection did look rough.. This card would be horrid if it's scratched however
There's not even another MW on the card.
If he pulls off the victory he's the valiant hero, if he loses he was not 100%.
 
The shirt he wore to the presser screamed “please see my huge staph spot so I dont gotta fight”

DDP has Seans number and they both know it.
 
Whats with the UFC no longer having backup fighters(not that they ended up using them in the first place) I mean Caio was there, doesn't have a fight, why not give him 20k to cut weight just in case?
 
Alex is cornering Strickland...

A true warrior doesn't fear open weight fights...

austinblair said:
The shirt he wore to the presser screamed “please see my huge staph spot so I dont gotta fight”

DDP has Seans number and they both know it.
Remember when he walked out with the gun, and checked that the camera was rolling so he would be able to upload the video to social media afterwards - in response to the kids pranking his home.

 
