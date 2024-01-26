Sean Strickland has the best jab in UFC history...(Dana said it's unseen in MMA)

ComfortablyNumb55
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2022
- Messages
- 4,207
- Reaction score
- 7,771
Do you agree Sean has the most devastating jab in UFC history? I've never seen a jab repeatedly cause severe damage and it's not telegraphed. Everyone knows it's coming, but they can't stop it.
If not, who is better?
People claiming Sean is a jack of all trades and is not top tier in any one thing are wrong.
Sean has a championship level jab and defense.
If not, who is better?
People claiming Sean is a jack of all trades and is not top tier in any one thing are wrong.
Sean has a championship level jab and defense.