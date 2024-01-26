Sean Strickland has the best jab in UFC history...(Dana said it's unseen in MMA)

Do you agree Sean has the most devastating jab in UFC history? I've never seen a jab repeatedly cause severe damage and it's not telegraphed. Everyone knows it's coming, but they can't stop it.

If not, who is better?

People claiming Sean is a jack of all trades and is not top tier in any one thing are wrong.

Sean has a championship level jab and defense.
 
I don't know. GSP had a good jab, but he didn't use it as much as Sean because he spent so much time on the ground. Tim Sylvia also had a good one. Of course it helped that he was 6'8", but not all tall guys jab well. I think a good jab would've helped Travis Browne (same height as Timmeh). His striking was mostly swinging for the fences (with fists or elbows) but a more technical game could've put him in the elite level.
 
Hopefully you're doing okay after that job fiasco. Take it easy brother.
 
Unfortunately he doesn't have much else
He has it, he just doesn't use it for some reason, especially in that last fight.

He landed the pushkick repeatedly in the first and then just stopped, many times he actually went for the 1,2 it landed but he just did it way too infrequently. He still outstruck Dricus handily and I had him winning 3-2 but weird fucking fight TBH.
 
Its very good. Gsp was as good too
There are others. Usmans developed to be pretty impressive. This isn't hating on sean as like I said it's very good , clearly but it's so notable because it's all he fucking does. I just wish he would add in something. It works so well and the opponent respects it so much that he could easily follow it up on occasion with a possible fight ender. He has it in him. That shot he nailed izzy with was a fantastic punch. Powerful too
 
7EWqtbR.jpg
 
